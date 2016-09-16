Park Rapids takes conference opener from Lakers

Teeya Doppler led the Lakers with nine kills in a 3-1 home conference loss to Park Rapids Thursday. Robert Williams/Tribune

Park Rapids won for the third consecutive game and stole the Mid-State Conference opener from Detroit Lakes 3-1 at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium Thursday night.

The Panthers broke away in the opening set after a tie score at 14-14 winning 11 of the final 14 points to take a 1-0 lead 25-17.

The Lakers battled back but fell behind 2-0 in a 25-22 second set loss before staving off elimination 25-19 in the third set.

Park Rapids never trailed in the fourth set taking the opening three points and building the lead to 9-3 before the Lakers mounted a charge.

Consecutive kills by Haidyn Gunderson, Abby Schramel, Teeya Doppler led to Bre Price in the middle of the net spiking to tie the set at 11-11.

DL could not grasp a lead and Park Rapids had more finishing power to end the match 25-19.

Up 22-19, Park Rapids closed out the match with a flurry of points led by a big kill in the middle by Rilee Michaelson. A Kennedy Carlson ace gave the Panthers match point and Kamree Carlson tipped a ball over the Laker block to fall untouched in the middle of the Laker defense to seal the match.

Doppler and Gunderson led DL with nine kills each. Naomi Larson had 13 assists; Abby Schramel had nine digs; Mikayla Markuson had seven blocks.

Park Rapids improves to 3-1 and 1-0 in the Mid-State; DL falls to 1-5, 0-1.

The Lakers have tournament play at Hawley with three matches Saturday, Sept. 17 against the host Nuggets, Lake of the Woods, and East Grand Forks.

Park Rapids 3, Detroit Lakes 2 (25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19)

Kills

Teeya Doppler 9

Haidyn Gunderson 9

Mikayla Markuson 6

Abby Schramel 3

Rachel Perkins 2

Bre Price 1

Maggie Buboltz 1

Assists

Naomi Larson 13

Abby Schramel 12

Rachel Perkins 1

Josie Harrier 1

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Aces

Haidyn Gunderson 3

Teeya Doppler 3

Mikayla Markuson 2

Josie Harrier 1

Abby Schramel 1

Digs

Abby Schramel 9

Josie Harrier 8

Teeya Doppler 6

Naomi Larson 6

Mikayla Markuson 5

Macy Kirchner 3

Haidyn Gunderson 3

Blocks

Mikayla Markuson 7

Rachel Perkins 5

Haidyn Gunderson 3

Bre Price 3

Teeya Doppler 2

Maggie Buboltz 2

Abby Schramel 1