Week 3: Detroit Lakes at Fergus Falls preview

Turnovers were the name of the game last season in the renewal of the rivalry between Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls. The Otters took the ball away five times en route to a 14-0 victory at Mollberg Field. File photo

While Ben Nordmark is gobbling up yards and leaving tracks in opponent’s end zones, the Laker defense has been the big story through two games for Detroit Lakes.

Fergus Falls has a varied offensive attack with a defense that has posted a shutout as the Otters prepare to host the Lakers in a battle of undefeated rivals with division and section implications Friday night.

For the Otter defense, the game plan is pretty simple. Shut down Nordmark and deal with how the Laker offense adapts - far easier said, than done.

Nordmark has rushed the ball 37 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Lakers to an 18-3 road victory at Little Falls and a 47-0 romp over Roseau at home.

Quarterback Jackson Haire has not had to throw much, but has completed 11 of 24 attempts for 127 yards and two scores.

Kai McLeod has been Haire’s main target making five grabs for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The Laker defensive line and linebacker corps have wreaked havoc in the backfields of their two opponents so far this season.

Little Falls managed 275 yards from scrimmage, but only gained 54 of those yards on the ground. The DL secondary is young, but got a good taste of defending teams that can pass in the first game of the season. The Flyers passed for 221 yards on DL, but the defensive troops have yet to allow a touchdown.

Wyatt Lillemore’s 27-yard field goal are the only opponent’s points to touch the scoreboard this season.

In week two, Roseau came in decided underdogs and had no chance to stop Nordmark. The Laker junior romped over the Rams for 177 yards and four touchdowns on only 10 carries. He nearly doubled the output of the entire Roseau offense (95 yards).

The Laker offense has surpassed 300 yards in both games.

The Otters blanked Albany at home in the season opener 25-0 and came back to defeat Pequot Lakes on the road 28-26 last week.

Fergus Falls will need to mix the pass and run to keep the hard-charging Laker defensive line from blowing plays up behind the line of scrimmage and the Otters have players who can make impacts.

Quarterback Harrison Christenson has completed 21 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Rylie Sheridan leads the Otters with 278 yards and three touchdowns.

Nathan Rund has been the receiving leader 6-88 and a pair of scores. He rushed for nearly 100 yards at Pequot Lakes to complement Sheridan’s 104; Rund rushed 11 times for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Last season at Mollberg Field, it was the Otter defense that made the plays and kept the Lakers off the scoreboard in a 14-0 victory.

Fergus Falls forced five turnovers that were the story of the game and neither team surpassed 300 yards of total offense.

The Lakers had chances to score at the end of both halves.

Detroit Lakes threatened in the final minute of the first half but were denied by the Otter defense. The Lakers took the opening kick of the second half and drove into Fergus territory but coughed up the ball inside the Otter 35 on first down.

The Lakers drove 97 yards to the Otter one-yard line trying to avoid the shutout in the waning minutes but the Otters stood firm and kneeled in victory formation to run out the clock in their own red zone.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Fergus Falls. The Otters’ field was converted to turf last season as part of a 1-million dollar project, including a new track, bleachers and a concession stand.

District - Midwest (Red) Standings

(Team, Division, Overall, PF, PA, Streak)

Detroit Lakes 1-0 2-0 32.5 1.5 Won 2

Fergus Falls 1-0 2-0 26.5 13.0 Won 2

Park Rapids Area 1-0 2-0 20.0 6.5 Won 2

Perham 1-0 1-1 41.0 16.5 Won 1

East Grand Forks 0-1 1-1 7.0 28.0 Lost 1

Pequot Lakes 0-1 1-1 32.5 22.0L ost 1

Roseau 0-1 0-2 7.0 33.5 Lost 2

Thief River Falls 0-1 0-2 7.0 25.5 Lost 2