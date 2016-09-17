Eight turnovers sink Lakers at Fergus Falls

The Laker defensive unit was stellar keeping Detroit Lakes in the game and the Otters off balance in a rough 12-6 loss at Otter Stadium Friday night. Photos/Video courtesy Paul Gregersen.

Fergus Falls forced eight turnovers, including four interceptions by senior Elijah Colbeck, to defeat No. 10-4A Detroit Lakes 12-6 in a slugfest at Otter Stadium Friday night.

“That’s what I talked about all week,” Laker head coach Josh Omang said. “These big games, two things: turnovers and penalties. You’ve got to overcome them and I think we did a good job of that.”

The Otters failed to capitalize on DL’s first giveaway. The Laker defense forced a punt, but a muff gave the ball up on the Laker 28.

Fergus drove inside the five and on fourth-and-goal Matthew Johnson had a Harrison Christensen pass in his hands but was hit in the end zone and dropped the ball giving the Lakers possession at their own 2 at 10:38 of the second quarter.

Laker quarterback Jackson Haire had a 28-yard run and Ben Nordmark pushed the ball to the midfield stripe quickly on three runs before the Otter defense forced a Haire fumble.

Neither team threatened on the ensuing drives with both defensive units forcing punts.

Rylie Sheridan scored for Fergus Falls on a 59-yard, third-and-one, run down the left sideline to give the Otters a 6-0 lead with only 1:26 remaining in the first half.

The play was a rare lapse from a DL defensive unit that starred in the game.

“Our D is going to give us a chance every game; the other part is we have to cash in when our D is playing that well,” Omang said. “We can’t keep coming up empty when our D is playing that good.”

Colbeck made his first interception on DL’s fourth play from scrimmage and Fergus Falls kneeled on the ball to kill the clock and go to the locker room up a score after a hard-hitting first half.

Fergus Falls received the second half kickoff but came to the field amid confusion burning a timeout before running a play. A one-yard run, penalty and an incompletion forced a punt that Laker Kai McLeod failed to field and Detroit Lakes was backed up at their own eight.

DL picked up one first down before punting. The reception was muffed by the Otters’ Peter Johnson at midfield but recovered.

Three plays later DL’s Tyler Myhre picked up a fumble, only to see the Otters get the ball back four plays later on a missed handoff between Haire and Nordmark pounced upon by Johnson.

The turnover carousel continued after a Sam Busker sack of Christensen. Christensen dropped back to pass again but his throw was tipped into the hands of DL’s Isaac Cihak giving the Lakers some flip-flop momentum at the Otters’ 47.

Two plays later, Colbeck picked off Haire again to stifle a game-tying drive at the Otter 23.

The play was big in that with a three-and-out from the DL defense, the field was flipped and field position was in the Lakers’ favor taking the ball at the Fergus 45 after a McLeod 15-yard punt return.

DL ran the ball with Haire, Nordmark and Cameron Erb, playing in place of an injured Tristen Rader, to the Fergus 26. Haire went to the air looking for six points, but Colbeck picked him off at the goal line on DL’s sixth giveaway keeping the score 6-0 entering the fourth quarter.

The Laker defense stiffened forcing three plays and a punt giving the offense another shot from midfield with plenty of time.

Erb had a pair of strong runs to the left side followed up by a perfect counter off Erb’s run to set up for Nordmark rumbling up the middle 13 yards and a personal foul flag on the Otters put DL in business at the Fergus 12.

On third-and-one from the three, Haire tried a keeper behind right guard but was stripped by Logan Lillis four-yards shy of the goal line to keep the Laker goose egg on the scoreboard.

Again the DL defense forced a quick punt, this time from the Fergus 13 and took over possession at midfield.

Erb went to the well behind left tackle again gaining 36 yards and on the next play Haire ran around the left side scoring from 15 yards out tying the game with four minutes to play.

The snap on the point-after kick to go ahead got away from holder Tanner Doppler and the Otters were saved from a one-point deficit and took the ball back with momentum, despite giving up a touchdown.

Fergus Falls moved 74 yards on nine plays, including a defensive holding call on the Lakers on third-and-six at the Otter 45 to give up an important first down with 1:14 on the clock.

The big play on the drive was a 37-yard pass from Christensen to the Fergus hero Colbeck. Colbeck juked four Laker tacklers and was caught at the four-yard line with a game-saving tackle by Trey Greer.

Sheridan ran around right end on first and goal scoring untouched for the 12-6 lead with less than a minute remaining.

The Lakers used timeouts and short passes to get across midfield in the waning seconds but Colbeck nabbed a desperate heave for his fourth interception of the game allowing Christensen to run out time in victory formation.

Haire led the Lakers in rushing with 94 yards on 14 carries and the lone touchdown. Nordmark rushed 16 times for 92 yards. Erb gained 50 yards on six attempts.

Turnovers were the story with eight for the Lakers, to only two by the Otters.

DL gained 281 total yards to Fergus’ 250.

Jay Nielsen and Ben Boomgarden led defensively with seven tackles each. Sam Busker had a big game in the Otter backfield with five tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.

Fergus Falls was without Nathan Rund, who was sidelined with a groin injury.

Detroit Lakes (2-1) hosts Park Rapids (3-0) Friday, Sept. 13 on Tackle Cancer Night. The Panthers won their third game Friday 7-0 at home over East Grand Forks.

In other Section 8-4A games, Rocori (3-0) defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 33-0. Willmar (0-3) lost at Brainerd 21-7. Thief River Falls (0-3) lost at home to Perham 36-7. Little Falls (1-2) was thumped at home by Becker 45-0.

DL 0 0 0 6 — 6

FF 0 6 0 6 — 12

Scoring

Second quarter

FF - Sheridan 59 run (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

DL - Haire 15 run (kick failed)

FF - Sheridan 4 run (kick failed)