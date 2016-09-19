DL swimmers dominate Pirate Invitational

The Laker swimming and diving team continued an unbeaten streak to start the season putting up 301 points, nearly three times as many as runners-up Crookston at the Pirate Invitational Thursday.

“The team as a whole did very well,” head coach Carol McCarthy said. “We were able to score three or the maximum of four of our entered swimmers in each event, which is always good for the team score. Early in the season, the girls like to swim different events, some have the goal of swimming each of the eight individual eventor what the team designates as an Ironwoman award. Every year, I get more swimmers who want to do that.”

The Lakers had first place finishes in every event but the backstroke and breaststroke.

“This season, we have an array of talented swimmers who are able to swim for points,” McCarthy said. “Invites and True Team are a lot of fun that way. We've also put together some pretty decent relays.”

The Lakers swept the relays with three different foursomes: sophomore Josie Retz, junior Addi Young, and eighth-grader Jennifer Tracy and junior Ella Henderson in the 200-medley (2:15.47); senior McKenna Krengel, junior Abbi Smith, eighth-grader Evan Westrum, and freshman Lucy Steinke in the 200-free (2:06.55); Tracy, Ella Henderson, Smith,and sophomore Sydney Gulon in the 400-free (4:25.00).

Gulon won the 200-freestyle individual race in 2:19.87 and the 400-free (4:47.49); Tracy followed up with a 200-IM victory (2:38.03) and the 100-butterfly (1:09.76); Henderson won the 50-free (29.16) and the 100-free (1:08.58).

In the two races DL did not place first, Retz placed second in the backstroke swimming 1:16.42; Clara Livermore placed second in the breaststroke with a time of 1:24.46.

“Still a ways to go to get to our best times and prime racing form but these meets are building motivation and momentum to get through the morning practices and tough workouts ahead,” said McCarthy.

The diving team, all of whom were state meet participants last season, owned the leaderboard taking the top four positions led by Emma Disse (232.95), Lexi Yliniemi (221.80), Jackson Hegg (207.50), and Thia Olds (174.90).

Team scores:

Detroit Lakes 301, Crookston 106, Thief River Falls 79, North 66

200 Medley Relay

1. 2:15.47 Detroit Lakes Josie Retz (SO) Addi Young (JR) Jennifer Tracy (08) Ella Henderson (JR)

3. 2:16.87 Detroit Lakes Sydney Gulon (SO) Clara Livermore (SR) Evan Westrum (08) Lucy Steinke (FR)

5. 2:34.05 Detroit Lakes Elena Gilbert (JR) Ellie Staley (08) Kaitlyn Peterson (08) Rachel Bolar (JR)

200 Freestyle

1. 2:19.87 Gulon, Sydney

3. 2:43.47 Retz, Josie

4. 2:46.30 Schumacher, Anna

5. 2:46.37 Staley, Ellie

200 IM

1. 2:38.03 Tracy, Jennifer

4. 2:53.34 Livermore, Clara

5. 3:06.28 Henderson, Maddie

50 Freestyle

1. 29.16 Henderson, Ella

5. 31.11 Steinke, Lucy

6. 31.59 Westrum, Evan

7. 32.26 Bolar, Rachael

1 Meter 6 Dives

1. 232.95 F Disse, Emma

2. 221.80 F Yliniemi, Lexi

3. 207.50 F Hegg, Jackson

X177.50 F Hegg, Kennedy

4. 174.90 F Olds, Thia

100 Fly

1. 1:09.76 Tracy, Jennifer

3. 1:19.36 Westrum, Evan

5. 1:23.16 Steinke, Lucy

7. 1:30.00 Ruchti, Mckenna

100 Freestyle

1. 1:08.58 Henderson, Ella

3. 1:10.53 Smith, Abbi

5. 1:15.78 Nephew, Dannah

7. 1:23.44 Brend, Taylor

400 Freestyle

1. 4:47.49 Gulon, Sydney

3. 5:41.00 Peterson, Kaitlyn

4. 5:46.72 Schumacher, Anna

6. 6:26.88 Bellware, Gracie

200 Free Relay

1. 2:06.55 A Relay Detroit Lakes Lakers

McKenna Krengel (SR) Abbi Smith (JR) Evan Westrum (08) Lucy Steinke (FR)

3. 2:12.62 B Relay Detroit Lakes Lakers

Maddie Henderson (SO) Chelsy Johnson (FR) Dannah Nephew (SR) Addi Young (JR)

5. 2:25.78 C Relay Detroit Lakes Lakers

McKenna Ruchti (JR) Lauren Krengel (SO) Alexis Gerdes (07) Kaitlyn Peterson (08)

100 Backstroke

2. 1:16.42 Retz, Josie

4. 1:19.18 Krengel, Kenna

6. 1:22.76 Smith, Abbi

7. 1:23.83 Gilbert, Elena

100 Breaststroke

2. 1:24.46 Livermore, Clara

3. 1:28.28 Young, Addi

6. 1:34.33 Staley, Ellie

7. 1:34.34 Johnson, Chelsy

400 Free Relay

1. 4:25.00 A Relay Detroit Lakes Lakers

Jennifer Tracy (08) Ella Henderson (JR) Abbi Smith (JR) Sydney Gulon (SO)

4. 5:01.92 B Relay Detroit Lakes Lakers

McKenna Krengel (SR) Chelsy Johnson (FR) Clara Livermore (SR) Maddie Henderson (SO)

6. 5:17.13 C Relay Detroit Lakes Lakers

Elena Gilbert (JR) Anna Schumacher (SR) Dannah Nephew (SR) Rachel Bolar (JR)

