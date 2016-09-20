SWIMMING: Lakers third at Park Rapids Invite

The Laker swimming and diving team got some stiff competition from Melrose, Brainerd and Sauk Centre placing third behind the Dutchmen and Warriors with 436 points at Saturday’s Park Rapids Invitational.

Melrose won the meet with 595, outscoring Brainerd by more than 100 points in second place with 490, followed by DL and Sauk Centre with 402 in fourth place of the seven-team field.

Melrose was strong in relays sweeping all three races and were led by Savana Bitz in the individual races winning the 50 and 100-freestyle swims.

The Lakers best result came in diving where Emma Disse led the way with a score of 220.80, followed by teammate Jackson Hegg in second place scoring 203.05. Lexi Yliniemi put three Lakers in the top four finishing in fourth with a score of 190.90.

Jennifer Tracy had the lone swimming event victory in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2:21.93. She was the butterfly runner-up (1:20.19) to Katie Streiff of Brainerd (1:02.09).

Syd Gulon (2nd-25.94) and Ella Henderson (3rd-26.02) pushed Bitz (25.84) in the 50-free.

Gulon (5:28.99) was the 500-freestyle runner-up to Kali Sayovitz (5:23.20) of Sauk Centre.

Josie Retz had the top DL backstroke time in fourth place with 1:08.84; Clara Livermore swam 1:16.51 for a fourth place mark in the breaststroke.

The Lakers top relay teams finished second in the 200-medley (Gulon, Livermore, Tracy, Henderson) seventh in the 200-freestyle (K. Krengel, Smith, Westrum, Steinke) and fourth in the 400-freestyle (E. Henderson, Tracy, Livermore, Gulon).

DL returns home Tuesday, Sept. 20 to host Fergus Falls and Moorhead at 6 p.m. at the DLCCC.

Park Rapids Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 17

Team scores:

Melrose 595, Brainerd 490, Detroit Lakes 436, Sauk Centre 402, Perham 158, Park Rapids 153, Staples-Motley 67

200 Medley Relay

1 Melrose 1:58.06

2 DL A 1:58.31

4 DL B 2:02.80

200 Freestyle

1 Kali Sayovitz, SC 1:58.21

8 Abbi Smith DL 2:20.53

13 Anna Schumacher 2:24.18

22 Taylor Brend 2:42.28

23 Gracie Bellware DL 2:46.05

200 IM

1 Jennifer Tracy DL 2:21.93

6 Clara Livermore DL 2:33.02

9 Lucy Steinke DL 2:36.89

17 Chelsy Johnson DL 2:48.07

50 Freestyle

1 Savana Bitz MEL 25.84

2 Syd Gulon DL 25.94

3 Ella Henderson DL 26.02

17 Kenna Krengel DL 28.81

19 Maddie Henderson DL 28.94

1m Diving

1 Emma Disse DL 220.80

2 Jackson Hegg DL 203.05

4 Lexi Yliniemi DL 190.90

8 Thia Olds DL 178.95

100 Butterfly

1 Katie Streiff BRD 1:02.09

2 Jennifer Tracy DL 1:20.19

5 Evan Westrum DL 1:09.68

18 Addi Young DL 1:19.14

21 Mckenna Ruchti DL 1:21.61

100 Freestyle

1 Savana Bitz MEL 56.12

6 Ella Henderson DL 59.52

14 Lucy Steinke DL 1:02.49

18 Rachael Bolar DL 1:04.79

20 Dannah Nephew DL 1:09.14

500 Freestyle

1 Kali Sayovitz SC 5:23.20

2 Syd Gulon DL 5:28.99

13 Ellie Staley DL 6:25.82

15 Anna Schumacher DL 6:27.49

16 Josie Retz 6:27.54

200 Freestyle Relay

1 Melrose 1:45.53

7 DL A 1:54.26

8 DL B 1:54.74

100 Backstroke

1 Mikayla Von Wahlde MEL 1:01.42

4 Josie Retz DL 1:08.84

9 Kenna Krengel DL 1:10.34

15 Abbie Smith DL 1:13.44

16 Elena Gilbert DL 1:15.39

100 Breaststroke

1 Kayla Sayovitz SC 1:15.15

4 Clara Livermore DL 1:16.51

7 Addi Young 1:18.61

17 Ellie Staley 1:25.62

26 Lauren Krengel DL 1:34.91

400 Freestyle Relay

1 Melrose 3:47.95

4 DL A 3:57.42

9 DL B 4:22.83