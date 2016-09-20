DL Volleyball reaches final at Hawley tournament

The Detroit Lakes volleyball team won three of four matches reaching the final of the Hawley tournament Saturday.

The Lakers defeated the host Nuggets 2-0, Lake of the Woods 2-1 and East Grand Forks 2-0.

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross won the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Detroit Lakes.

Haidyn Gunderson led with nine kills in the 25-11, 25-22 victory over Hawley. Josie Harrier had 11 digs; Abby Schramel had 13 assists. Bre Price led in the middle with five blocks.

Teeya Doppler and Gunderson each had eight kills in the three-set victory over Lake of the Woods 20-25, 25-10, 15-7.

Schramel had 20 assists; Harrier led with eight digs.

Gunderson (9 kills) and Schramel (16 assists) again spurred the Lakers in a close 27-26, 25-20 victory over the Green Wave.

In the championship final, the Lakers and WHN split the first two sets 25-20, WHN taking the first set. The 15-point deciding third set was tight with the Warriors winning 15-11 for the title.

Doppler was in double figures with 11 kills, Gunderson had nine, Price added seven. Schramel dished out 21 assists and Harrier had a team-high nine digs in the back row.

The tournament was a boost to the Lakers overall record, now at 4-6. The Lakers host a strong Wadena-Deer Creek club (12-3) Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium. The Wolverines are coming off a three-game sweep at the Big Lake Tournament where they defeated Minneapolis Henry, Big Lake and Anoka all in straight sets.

Tournament Stat Totals

Kills

Haidyn Gunderson 35

Teeya Doppler 30

Bre Price 11

Mikayla Markuson 10

Rachel Perkins 9

Abby Schramel 6

Josie Harrier 1

Assists

Abby Schramel 70

Rachel Perkins 7

Bre Price 3

Macy Kirchner 2

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Blocks

Bre Price 11

Haidyn Gunderson 8

Rachel Perkins 7

Mikayla Markuson 4

Teeya Doppler 4

Abby Schramel 2

Digs

Josie Harrier 35

Abby Schramel 18

Haidyn Gunderson 13

Macy Kirchner 10

Naomi Larson 7

Teeya Doppler 4

Mikayla Markuson 3

Bre Price 3

Rachel Perkins 1

Maggie Buboltz 1

Aces

Josie Harrier 6

Abby Schramel 6

Teeya Doppler 3

Naomi Larson 3

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Bre Price 1

Macy Kirchner 1