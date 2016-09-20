Search
    DL Volleyball reaches final at Hawley tournament

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:14 a.m.

    The Detroit Lakes volleyball team won three of four matches reaching the final of the Hawley tournament Saturday.

    The Lakers defeated the host Nuggets 2-0, Lake of the Woods 2-1 and East Grand Forks 2-0.

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross won the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Detroit Lakes.

    Haidyn Gunderson led with nine kills in the 25-11, 25-22 victory over Hawley. Josie Harrier had 11 digs; Abby Schramel had 13 assists. Bre Price led in the middle with five blocks.

    Teeya Doppler and Gunderson each had eight kills in the three-set victory over Lake of the Woods 20-25, 25-10, 15-7.

    Schramel had 20 assists; Harrier led with eight digs.

    Gunderson (9 kills) and Schramel (16 assists) again spurred the Lakers in a close 27-26, 25-20 victory over the Green Wave.

    In the championship final, the Lakers and WHN split the first two sets 25-20, WHN taking the first set. The 15-point deciding third set was tight with the Warriors winning 15-11 for the title.

    Doppler was in double figures with 11 kills, Gunderson had nine, Price added seven. Schramel dished out 21 assists and Harrier had a team-high nine digs in the back row.

    The tournament was a boost to the Lakers overall record, now at 4-6. The Lakers host a strong Wadena-Deer Creek club (12-3) Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium. The Wolverines are coming off a three-game sweep at the Big Lake Tournament where they defeated Minneapolis Henry, Big Lake and Anoka all in straight sets.

    Tournament Stat Totals

    Kills

    Haidyn Gunderson  35

    Teeya Doppler  30

    Bre Price  11

    Mikayla Markuson  10

    Rachel Perkins  9

    Abby Schramel 6

    Josie Harrier  1

    Assists

    Abby Schramel  70

    Rachel Perkins  7

    Bre Price  3

    Macy Kirchner  2

    Haidyn Gunderson 2

    Blocks

    Bre Price  11

    Haidyn Gunderson  8

    Rachel Perkins  7

    Mikayla Markuson 4

    Teeya  Doppler  4

    Abby Schramel 2

    Digs

    Josie Harrier  35

    Abby Schramel  18

    Haidyn Gunderson  13

    Macy Kirchner  10

    Naomi Larson 7

    Teeya Doppler  4

    Mikayla Markuson  3

    Bre Price  3

    Rachel Perkins 1

    Maggie Buboltz 1

    Aces

    Josie Harrier  6

    Abby Schramel  6

    Teeya Doppler  3

    Naomi Larson 3

    Haidyn Gunderson  1

    Bre Price 1

    Macy Kirchner  1

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
