SOCCER: Laker girls complete sweep of Otters

Detroit Lakes defeated Fergus Falls for the second time this season improving to 6-2 in section play with a 2-1 victory over the Otters on the road Saturday.

Both teams put the ball on net frequently with the Lakers leading with 26 shots and six corners. The Otters answered with 15 balls at the net and a pair of corner kicks. Neither team could capitalize on a lot of opportunities.

“We have not been scoring,” said DL head coach Dave Carter. “I think we’re getting to the point where we’re turning that around.”

The Lakers have not scored more than two goals in four games but are 3-1 in that time playing good defense and keeping the ball in view for keeper Payton Carlblom.

Fergus rushed downfield in the opening minute and got a quick goal from Sophie Rausch 22 seconds into the game off an assist by Miranda Hoffman.

Karrigan Hallissey had both goals for DL, each in the first half. She scored from just inside the 18-yard box to tie the game and again late in the first half putting the ball out of reach into the corner of the net with 14 minutes remaining in the first half.

Hallissey is on a steep learning curve playing her first year of high school soccer finding ways to manipulate the ball to go with her speed.

“She’s got a lot to learn,” Carter said. “She gets lots of breakaways because she’s so fast. She had a lot of other opportunities, as did other people.”

While the majority of the game was in favor of the Laker offense, it was Carlblom with a late save that kept the second half scoreless and DL in the lead.

Carlblom ventured outside the penalty area late in the game and the Otters sent a long shot trying to get behind the DL keeper. Carlblom adjusted and made a save by clearing the shot with a defensive header.

The Lakers let the Otters hang around but were able to seal the victory.

“We haven’t been able to put games away early, get the three or four goals we need and control the game,” said Carter.

The Lakers played without the feisty patrolling of the side in attacker Emily Larson, who was out with a mild concussion. Sydney Lundberg was in her place and did a good job, according to Carter.

That left much of the work in controlling the ball deep to Lauren Tschider, who is adept at making defenders miss and creating scoring opportunities for herself and teammates.

“Lauren does a good job,” Carter said. “I extolled some of the others to use the footwork drills she uses. She works at it every day when practice is finished. She’s out there another half hour working on her individual skills. If any of the girls would do half of what she is doing, we would have an unbeatable team.”

DL (6-4) looks for another sweep of a section opponent in Crookston (2-5) Tuesday, Sept. 20 at home. The Lakers defeated Crookston 3-1 on the road in the third game of the season.