Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Laker offensive woes continue in loss to Central

    By Robert Williams Today at 11:29 a.m.
    Garret Bakken (15) controls the ball in the Lakers 3-0 home loss to Grand Forks Central Saturday at Rotary Field. Submitted photo

    The scoring jinx returned to the Detroit Lakes boys soccer team in a 3-0 home loss to Grand Forks Central Saturday at Rotary Field.

    Goal have been a feast or famine challenge for the Lakers aside from netting two goals in extra time last Thursday to win at East Grand Forks 4-2.

    DL has been shutout five times this season and in four of the past five games.

    Jace Johnson scored the eventual game winner in the 44th minute on a feed from Alan Carlson after a scoreless first half.

    Johnson scored his second goal of the game six minutes later assisted by Mychael Reller. Jon Farnsworth scored in the 52nd minute unassisted for the 3-0 final.

    The Lakers fall to 3-7 overall and face Crookston Tuesday, Sept. 20 on the road. The Lakers defeated the Pirates 3-2 at home in extra time Sept. 6.

    Explore related topics:sportsLakerssoccerGrand Forks Central
    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement
    randomness