Laker offensive woes continue in loss to Central

Garret Bakken (15) controls the ball in the Lakers 3-0 home loss to Grand Forks Central Saturday at Rotary Field. Submitted photo

The scoring jinx returned to the Detroit Lakes boys soccer team in a 3-0 home loss to Grand Forks Central Saturday at Rotary Field.

Goal have been a feast or famine challenge for the Lakers aside from netting two goals in extra time last Thursday to win at East Grand Forks 4-2.

DL has been shutout five times this season and in four of the past five games.

Jace Johnson scored the eventual game winner in the 44th minute on a feed from Alan Carlson after a scoreless first half.

Johnson scored his second goal of the game six minutes later assisted by Mychael Reller. Jon Farnsworth scored in the 52nd minute unassisted for the 3-0 final.

The Lakers fall to 3-7 overall and face Crookston Tuesday, Sept. 20 on the road. The Lakers defeated the Pirates 3-2 at home in extra time Sept. 6.