Syd Gulon and Clara Livermore encourage teammate Ella Henderson in the opening relay race won by the Lakers that set a tone for the remainder of the meet. Robert Williams/Tribune

The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team made a habit of breaking records in 2015 in the pool and on the diving board. Tuesday, the Lakers made more history defeating Class AA Moorhead for the first time in program history, while defeating a Fergus Falls team with plenty of history and success by a wide margin.

The Lakers scored 501 points to the Spuds’ 485, while the Otters were a distant third with 227 points.

Recent success from the Laker program did not go unnoticed by the opposition, not just in the meet, but how the DL swim program has evolved and the amount of talent, especially, from a strong base of underclassmen.

“That’s a strong team they have here,” Fergus Falls head coach Tom Uvaas said. Uvaas noted one of the keys has been the work many of the Laker swimmers and divers have put in during the offseason, something he had first-hand knowledge of.

“Tom Uvaas has been on the coaching scene way back when I swam club and high school and his programs have produced some of the best swimmers in the state,” Laker head coach Carol McCarthy said. “So, the fact that he's talking about our team and complementing the swimmers, that is a true honor.”

Heat two of the opening 200-medley relay set the tone of the meet and was, unbeknownst at the time, foreshadowing for the end of the meet.

The foursome of sophomore Syd Gulon, senior Clara Livermore, eighth-grader Jennifer Tracy and junior Ella Henderson on the anchor leg rallied after leading early to take first place from Moorhead’s top medley quartet. Moorhead grabbed the lead in the third leg and Henderson sprinted to the finish touching in a time of 1:58.68 to the Moorhead’s 1:59.19. Equally as important was the result of DL’s B team of sophomore Josie Retz, junior Addi Young, eighth-grader Evan Westrum and freshman Lucy Steinke placing third in 2:04.14.

“The opening relay lit the match that started the fire that fried the Spuds,” McCarthy laughed.”We even had switched up the girls' events for a little variety, and, wow, the spotlight really ended up shining on the depth of the team. I'm not just talking the number of swimmers, because Moorhead had brought about a thousand swimmers, but really each girl's ability to step up and compete in a variety of events. So, we had the first-place finishes which were fantastic and those were followed up with really the core of the team, the second, third, fourths, fifths, 9ths 10th places who raced to the end...that was the difference.”

While the victory over Moorhead doesn’t mean much in terms of the postseason, the victory was not lost on the team. It was a big deal.

“Usually we go into the annual triangular expecting to fight Fergus Falls for the second spot, overwhelmed by Moorhead's sheer numbers,” senior tri-captain Anna Schumacher said. “We don't really care about Moorhead very much because they aren't in our section or even in our class. But this year, with all the success we have been having and with a huge team, we had a feeling that if we swam well, we could finally beat Moorhead out of the top place. It's a huge win, especially for the older girls who have swam Moorhead for multiple years, and we are very excited about it. Even last year, which was a great year for the Lakers, the Moorhead/Fergus Falls meet was not won by us. It feels kind of like a new stepping stone for us. There were some really great races and we are proving that a small town team can perform as well as a team from a bigger school.”

The Spuds fired back taking the top two places in the 200-freestyle won by Kenzie Dauner (2:14.45), followed by Lydia Welle (2:18.59). Schumacher (2:23.94) was the top Laker in fifth place behind Brin Donais of Fergus and the Spuds Lauren Skehore.

Gulon had a signature win in the 200 individual medley winning by more than six seconds in a time of 2:17.92, but three Spuds finished behind her and in front of DL’s Kenna Krengel in fifth place (2:36.03).

DL reversed those fortunes in the 50-freestyle won by Katelin Winter of Moorhead in 26.01, but she was followed by the Laker trio of Henderson (26.45), Steinke (27.52), and Livermore (27.94).

While much of the early season credit goes to the offseason work, where DL is seeing more improvement is the intricacies of racing well and learning how to finish strong.

“We are working on the good race this year, which boils down to the starts, the turns and the last few strokes to touch that wall,” said McCarthy. “Many of the girls did come into the season ready to go; they worked on strength and strokes over the summer and that is also shining through. It's exciting and inspiring and we aren't even halfway through the season. But the hard work still continues and keeping everyone healthy is also key.”

The sixth event played another strength of the Lakers, who return with four divers with state meet experience from 2015.

Emma Disse continued to finish in the top spot scoring 261.90 points. Lexi Yliniemi (224.75) placed second, followed by Jackson Hegg (219.00) in third place. The Otters’ Camryn Appert broke up the string with a fourth place finish scoring 217.75. DL’s Thia Olds was fifth with 171.40. The diving board also provided some inspirational motivation in the return of Kennedy Hegg. Hegg has missed two seasons with an arm injury suffered in gymnastics that has greatly limited her ability in either sport. She scored a courageous 166.65 points, along with teammate Alexis Ostlie with 159.35, showcasing the depth compiled by diving coach Bobbi Jo Koons.

In the ensuing 100 butterfly, Tracy defeated Dauner by more than seven seconds to win in 1:01.65 in a battle of talented eighth graders. Moorhead claimed third through fifth place until Young touched in sixth place swimming 1:18.14.

Winter and Henderson dueled in the 100-freestyle with the Spud junior winning in 56.29 to Henderson’s 59.23. Fergus Falls’ Caitlyn Hexum was third (1:02.02), ahead of three Spuds in fourth, seventh and eighth place, with DL’s Abbi Smith (1:02.14) placing fourth and Livermore in fifth (1:02.86).

Gulon did not swim the 500-freestyle, one of her specialties. Steinke and Krengel had the Lakers top marks in fifth and sixth places, while Moorhead swept the top four spots for a big point grab, led by Haley Herrick in a winning time of 6:12.13.

Moorhead won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:48.40, defeating the top Laker foursome of Steinke, Westrum, Abbi Smith and Krengel (1:53.26).

Tracy and Retz provided crucial results in the 100-backstroke. Tracy won the event in 1:05.14 with Retz in second place (1:09.09), and Smith placed fifth in 1:12.46. The Spuds had one swimmer, Amelia Bjorklund, in the top five placing third (1:09.35).

The strong finish gave the Lakers a slim 401-399 lead over Moorhead with the 400-freestyle relay to come as the decider.

“We work extremely hard in practice, doing double practices two to three times a week, and we know that's what it takes to win,” said Schumacher. “I'd be lying if I said we went into every meet without a little nervousness. I feel like we have the mindset that if we work hard and want it enough, we can achieve anything. Everything we do as a team starts with our individual swimmers and I think the level of support we give to each other enables us to be successful.”

If that is the recipe for success, it worked.

Henderson led off the relay, followed by Tracy, Livermore and a fresh Gulon to take first place as the only team to cut four minutes swimming 3:56.03. DL’s top foursome won by more than 16 seconds.

The Spuds took the second and third positions, but the Laker B team of Smith, Maddie Henderson, Elena Gilbert and Krengel was solid again in fourth place to help seal the victory.

The Lakers have produced four victories in five meets to start the season with eight remaining on the regular season schedule.

“I'm really looking forward to what this team can do in the rest of the season,” Schumacher said.

They return to the pool Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Fergus Falls with a communal head full of steam after a big win at home Tuesday.