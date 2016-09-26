No stopping Hall of Honor nominee Brent Eidenschink

Class of 2006's Brent Eidenschink was nearly the Lakers' first state wrestling champion and was a multi-award winning football player and track standout for Detroit Lakes. File photo.

Brent Eidenschink, Class of 2006, was seconds away from being the first Detroit Lakes state wrestling champion finishing his career a two-time state runner-up, to go with an All-State football award, battling through injuries to find success on the football field and the wrestling mat.

“My dad always told me I wasn’t made to play sports, I was too stubborn to stop,” he said. “My body wasn’t necessarily meant to do all the stuff I was doing and it took it little bit of time.”

Eidenschink was a tough guy in the wrestling sense. He broke an ankle and only missed two matches.

“For me it was a mentality that I put in all this time and wasn’t going to let an injury take that competition away from me,” he said.

After coming back from the injury, he pinned every opponent in the remainder of his regular season matches and set a single-season school record of 29 wins by fall.

Eidenschink was also tough mentally. He lost three matches in his career at the state tournament after being tied or in the lead to the very end. That never stopped his drive to compete.

“I was always close,” he said. “I just never put it together at the right time.”

His sophomore and junior seasons ended in late match, final second reversals. He was taken down late in the 189-pound championship match his senior season.

“I knew that I could win one and I was right there, it just didn’t happen at the right time for me,” he said. “It took me a while to come to terms with that being a high school kid, it’s kind of hard on you.”

Eidenschink owns the Lakers’ all-time winning percentage at 87 percent with 165 overall wins. He was the all-time leader in pins and wins until 2015 when Parker Jackson took over the wins column and James Huwe set a new falls record.

Huwe and Eidenschink have near mirror finishes at the state tournament. Huwe was a two-time runner-up at heavyweight and lost both finals in the final seconds, his senior year in overtime.

Eidenschink collected a bunch of accolades, both in sports and academics. He was a four-time Cadet All-American, three-time junior Greco-Roman and Freestyle All-American, a five-time letterwinner in football and track to go with his All-State football award, an NHSCA Academic All-American, two-time Guillotine and MSHSL Academic All-State and a four-time Academic Excellence award winner. In his season season at Minnesota, he was awarded the Minnesota Integrity Award and earned the Upperclassmen Academic Award.

Eidneschink’s efforts in high school athletics and the classroom earned him a scholarship to wrestle in the Big Ten at the University of Minnesota after getting over the state wrestling finals.

“Once I got to college, you kind of look back at it; It would have been great to be DL’s first state champion,” he said. “I got past it pretty quick when I got into the room at the U. I just had to grow up a little bit, move on and realize the timing didn’t work out.”

Eidenschink cut his teeth early for head coach Robb Ullyott in DL wrestling at 160 pounds as an eighth grader competing against juniors and seniors. It is rare for a kid that young to be wrestling at that weight. He took some losses, but learned from them.

“From my freshman year on, I knew I was going to be in the match,” said Eidenschink.

From his sophomore to senior seasons, Eidenschink only lost six matches.

While Eidenschink seemed like a sure fit for any college wrestling program, it was football where he planned to make his mark at the next level. The Gopher wrestling coaching staff changed that mindset quickly.

“I was actually dead set on playing football in college until I went on my recruiting trip to the U of M,” said Eidenschink. “They opened my eyes to college wrestling, that it was something I really wanted to do.”

Eidenschink entered a vaulted and storied program that won the 2007 Big Ten Championship, the NCAA Championship and had seven All-Americans on the roster.

“I got to practice with top level guys for five years straight every day, versus if I would have gone to a smaller school I maybe could have been the guy,” he said. “Training might have not been as bad on my body. I really think that I got the most out of it. I became the best wrestler I could even though I couldn’t show that on the mat. I got the most out of it.”

Eidenschink put as much work into his studies as he did wrestling.

“High school and college both,” he said. “I knew at some point there would be life after. I had to put in the time on the front end for that so when the competition was over I was able to go out and lead a successful life afterward. I focused a lot of time on school because I wanted to be the best at everything I’m doing. I wanted to put my best foot forward.”

His track career was geared toward football for speed and quickness.

“It was a sport that while I was there I cared about,” said Eidenschink. “I didn’t go home and think about track meets and races. It was my time to relax and compete, but not stress out about it. The track coaches were great. They allowed me the time to skip a track meet and wrestle in off-season tournaments. Track was more individual. I could come in and do what I wanted to do and go out and do what I wanted personally.”

Wrestling and football were huge, consuming parts of Eidenschink’s high school years.

“I wanted to be the best so I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he said. “I spent all of my down time thinking about competition and on how I can improve, techniques and training.”

He also spent much of his life, skipping the usual distractions for kids living in the lakes area, in the weight room.

“In the summer, I was always in the weight room,” he said. “I never had a tan. Always at camps and tournaments. Those two sports consumed a lot of my time. Even now in coaching, it still consumes a lot of my thoughts and free time.”

Out of college, Eidenschink took the head wrestling coaching job at Chaska for three years. He moved to Forest Lake and after having his first child, dialed back the coaching duties to teaching younger wrestlers at the elementary ages until the Forest Lake staff talked him into training and pushing six-foot-six, 287-pound Patrick Kasl in the practice room last season.

Kasl committed to the University of Wisconsin as one of the top offensive line recruits in the country.

Eidenshink is in good enough shape for that match-up and still goes back to the U to practice with the Gophers.

His induction to the Hall of Honor is a big deal to Eidenschink and just another accolade in a long list of accomplishments for the 2006 Laker.

“I’m very grateful for being honored with this,” he said. “Speaking of the two sports, there are a lot of guys I would have put in there before myself that aren’t in there yet. Being inducted, that’s a pretty big honor to me and I’m very appreciate of it.”