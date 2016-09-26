Detroit Lakes senior Aaron Johnson became the second Laker in three years to win the Class 3A cross country race at the Milaca Mega meet and led the DL boys to a runner-up finish behind section rivals Sartell Saturday.

Matt Lundstrom was the 2014 3A champion and went on to finish sixth in the state meet in his final high school season. Johnson placed 46th at last season’s state meet and is in the hunt for a Section 8AA individual title, which would also match his former teammates senior year achievement.

Johnson finished 19-hundredths of a second ahead of Sartell’s Alex Nemeth in a photo finish for the top spot. Ryan Fernholz of Sartell placed third as the Sabres’ duo led Sartell to the team title with 53 points.

The Lakers scored 75 to slip in front of Cloquet (76) for the runner-up position in the team standings of a field of 17 teams.

DL’s next scoring three runners finished in a pack led by Zach Buboltz in 14th place (17:28.95), Connor Haugrud in 15th (17:29.70) and Tanner Olson in 18th place running the 5k race in 17:33.83.

Van Gallatin finished in a time of 18:10.83 to round out the Lakers’ scoring quintet in 30th position

Cloquet placed five runners in the top 21 places, but Johnson, Buboltz, Haugrud and Olson all finished in front of their Lumberjack counterparts by a cumulative ten places to counter Cloquet’s fifth runner Blaine Bong who finished in 21st, nine places above Gallatin.

In the girls race, Monticello won handily with 53 points to Visitation’s 85 in second place. Detroit Lakes placed 17th with 428 points in a field of 18 teams.

Senior Kenzie Ostlie was the top Laker to finish placing 39th overall in a time of 21:32.61. The remainder of the Lakers’ scoring runners scored near each other led by seventh-grader Katie McConkey (23:29.56), junior Zoe in 106th (23:30.97), senior Ellen Teiken in 109th (23:44.65), and junior Cortney Brodsho in 116th (24:17.88).

The Lakers are back in action Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Fergus Falls Invitational beginning at 4 p.m.

Milaca Mega Meet, Saturday, Sept. 24

Boys Team results

1 Sartell 53, 2 Detroit Lakes 75, 3 Cloquet 76, 4 Delano 149, Hutchinson 160, 6 New Richmond 175, 7 New Prague 193, 8 Grand Forks Central 210, 9 Big Lake 212, 10 Orono 226, 11 St Cloud Apollo 362, 12 Mahtomedi 365, 13 North Branch 381, 14 Fergus Falls 393, 15 Hill-Murray 427, 16 HIbbing 434, 17 Zimmerman 442.

Top 10

1 Johnson, Aaron Detroit Lakes 16:27.45

2 Nemeth, Alex Sartell 16:27.66

3 Fernholz, Ryan Sartell 16:30.94

4 Sjomeling, Tucker Delano 16:44.70

5 Boedigheimer, Isaac Cloquet 16:45.12

6 Grand, Mitchell Hutchinson 16:53.20

7 Osborn, Richie Grand Forks Central 16:58.70

8 Rieder, Logan Delano 17:05.12

9 Houseman, Ryan Hutchinson 17:08.66

10 Webb, Noah St Cloud Tech 17:10.45

Detroit Lakes

1 Johnson, Aaron 16:27.45

14 Buboltz, Zach 17:28.95

15 Haugrud, Connor 17:29.70

18 Olson, Tanner 17:33.83

31 Gallatin, Van 18:10.83

47 Gedrose, Austin 18:35.07

60 Fritch-Gallatin, Grant 19:01.57

Girls team results

1 Monticello 53, 2 Visitation 85, 3 Waconia148, 4 Sartell 181, 5 Orono 195, 6 St Cloud Tech 195, 7 Mahtomedi 200, 8 Cloquet 215, 9 HIbbing 221, 10Hutchinson 229, 11 Grand Forks Red River 256, 12 New Prague 266, 13 New Richmond 280, 14 Delano 314, 15 Chisago Lakes 374, 16 ZMKW 403, 17 Detroit Lakes 428, 18 Big Lake 522

Top 10

1 Buiceag-Arama, Ingrid Sartell 19:23.90

2 Dalseth, Margaret Visitation 19:24.77

3 Leslie, Grace Orono 19:31.20

4 Maijala, Anja Cloquet 19:33.97

5 Schoonover, Mary-Kate Visitation 19:34.86

6 McDermott, Madison Monticello 19:47.72

7 Guertin, Ashanti Monticello 19:48.22

8 Yeager, Elise Monticello 19:49.08

9 Rinke, Rhianna North Branch 19:53.72

10 Witschen , Gabriella Monticello 20:03.22

Detroit Lakes

39 Ostlie, Kenzie 21:32.61

105 McConkey, Katie 23:29.56

106 Allen, Zoe 23:30.97

109 Teiken, Ellen 23:44.65

116 Brodsho, Cortney 24:17.88

117 Tinjum, Molly 24:18.72

121 Kvebak, Kendra 24:22.86