DL swimmers second to Visitation at Otter Invitational

The Detroit Lakes swimming and diving team ran into the cream of the crop of Class A swimming at Saturday’s Otter Invitational in Fergus Falls. Perennial powerhouse Visitation won the meet and are the defending state champions from both the 2015 True Team and MSHSL state meets.

Visitation swept the top spot in all but two events to score 575 points to the Lakers’ 353. The host Otters were third with 214 and Thief River Falls placed fourth with 179 points.

Camryn Appert of Fergus Falls won the one-meter diving competition, ahead of four Lakers, with 232.25 points. Emma Disse led the Laker foursome placing second with a score of 227.15, followed by Lexi Yliniemi 202.80, Jackson Hegg 201.10, and Thia Olds 184.65. Visitation’s Kapani Kirkland was sixth, the lowest finish for the Blazers the entire meet.

Thief River Falls’ Marley Nelson snapped the Blazer win streak in the 100-breastroke swimming a winning time of 1:12.83.

DL’s best relay finish was second to Visitation (1:59.94) in the 200-medley 2:04.99 by Syd Gulon, Clara Livermore, Jennifer Tracy and Ella Henderson.

The same foursome switched swimming order (Henderson, Tracy, Livermore, Gulon) around in the 400-free relay to place second to the Blazers (3:53.91) in a time of 3:58.43.

Gulon added a runner-up finish in the butterfly (1:02.65) and a fourth place backstroke finish (1:07.33).

Henderson had a pair of third place marks swimming 26.27 in the 50-free and 59.35 in the 100-free.

Livermore placed fourth in the individual medley swimming 2:34.46.

Jennifer Tracy was the 500-freestyle runner-up in a time of 5:37.17; Evan Westrum placed fifth (6:12.23).

Visitation took the top four places in the 200-freestyle ahead of a four-pack of Lakers finishing in order: Lucy Steinke in sixth (2:20.52), followed by Kenna Krengel 2:20.98, Kaitlyn Peterson 2:22.01, and Anna Schumacher DL 2:22.91.

Team scores: Visitation 575, Detroit Lakes 353, Fergus Falls 214, Thief River Falls 179

200 Medley Relay

1 Visitation 1:56.12

2 Detroit Lakes (Gulon, Livermore, Tracy, E. Henderson) 1:59.94

6 Detroit Lakes (Retz, Young, Westrum, Steinke) 2:04.99

200 Freestyle

1 Sophie Kishish VIS 2:01.74

6 Lucy Steinke DL 2:20.52

7 Kenna Krengel DL 2:20.98

8 Kaitlyn Peterson DL 2:22.01

9 Anna Schumacher DL 2:22.91

200 IM

1 Anna Middleton VIS 2:23.88

4 Clara Livermore DL 2:34.46

10 Addi Young DL 2:47.06

50 Freestyle

1 Lorelei Gaertner VIS 25.23

3 Ella Henderson DL 26.27

6 Jennifer Tracy DL 27.12

1m Diving

1 Camryn Appert FF 232.25

2 Emma Disse DL 227.15

3 Lexi Yliniemi DL 202.80

4 Jackson Hegg DL 201.10

5 Thia Olds DL 184.65

100 Butterfly

1 Lorelei Gaertner VIS 59.61

2 Syd Gulon DL 1:02.65

100 Freestyle

1 Kali Fischer VIS 55.57

3 Ella Henderson DL 59.35

9 Abbi Smith DL 1:02.68

500 Freestyle

1 Maria Mattaini VIS 5:20.66

2 Jennifer Tracy DL 5:37.17

5 Evan Westrum DL 6:12.23

7 Anna Schumacher DL 6:26.48

8 Ellie Staley DL 6:26.79

9 Chelsy Johnson DL 6:37.28

200 Freestyle Relay

1 Visitation 1:43.49

4 DL (Westrum, Young, Smith, Steinke) 1:52.45

8 DL (Krengel, Johnson, Peterson, M. Henderson) 1:56.73

100 Backstroke

1 Sophie Kishish VIS 1:02.96

4 Syd Gulon DL 1:07.33

100 Breaststroke

1 Marley Nelson TRF 1:12.83

8 Clara Livermore DL 1:16.95

9 Addi Young DL 1:19.22

400 Freestyle Relay

1 Visitation 3:53.91

2 DL (E. Henderson, Tracy, Livermore, Gulon) 3:58.43

6 DL (Smith, Elena Gilbert, Peterson, Johnson) 4:29.66