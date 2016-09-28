Laker volleyball wins second straight road game

Opposing gymnasiums have been successful venues for the the Laker volleyball team the past week.

DL won for the fifth time in the past seven matches to improve to 6-7 overall after a 3-1 road victory at East Grand Forks Tuesday night.

Haidyn Gunderson had a team-high 16 kills and three ace serves; Teeya Doppler added a dozen kills and four aces.

The win marks two games in a row where the Lakers needed to finish a match off and DL did so. DL won in five sets at Crosby-Ironton last Thursday.

The Lakers sealed the match with the Green Wave in commanding fashion winning set four by doubling up East Grand Forks 25-12.

The teams split the first two sets, DL taking the opener 25-17 and EGF answering 26-24. The Lakers grabbed control of the match with a 25-20 third set victory.

Abby Schramel had a game-high 37 assists. Her counterpart, Kayla Nelson, of EGF had 30.

Josie Harrier led the Laker defense with 18 digs, while Bre Price had a team-high four blocks.

Haylie Carlstrom led the Green Wave with 14 kills.

The Lakers look to improve their overall record to the .500 mark at home Thursday, Sept. 29 versus Thief River Falls. The Prowlers have lost four of the last five games and are 4-9 overall.

Detroit Lakes 3, East Grand Forks 1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12)

Kills

Haidyn Gunderson 16

Teeya Doppler 12

Mikayla Markuson 8

Bre Price 5

Rachel Perkins 3

Abby Schramel 3

Assists

Abby Schramel 37

Rachel Perkins 6

Bre Price 1

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Blocks

Bre Price 4

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Teeys Doppler 2

Mikayla Markuson 2

Abby Schramel 2

Rachel Perkins 1

Digs

Josie Harrier 18

Haidyn Gunderson 7

Mikayla Markuson 6

Macy Kirchner 6

Naomi Larson 6

Abby Schramel 5

Teeya Doppler 3

Bre Price 2

Rachel Perkins 1

Aces

Teeya Doppler 4

Haidyn Gunderson 3

Josie Harrier 2