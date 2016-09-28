Laker boys shutout Green Wave

Jace Engelstad makes a defensive tackle in his own end on East Grand Forks' Mohammed Yousif in the second half of the Lakers' 2-0 victory over the Green Wave Tuesday night at Rotary Field. Robert Williams/Tribune

Having been on the end of seven shutout losses this season, the Detroit Lakes boys soccer team enjoyed a welcome change defeating East Grand Forks 2-0 at Rotary Field Tuesday night.

The victory snaps a four-game losing streak where DL was outscored 18-1.

Elliot Musielewicz scored the eventual game-winner and Tucker Bergquist added the insurance goal on a corner kick from Zane Freeman. The goals came in an eight-minute span.

Musielewicz’s goal was big in the fact that the team’s co-captain missed significant time this year due to injury.

Laker keeper Zach Leeb was strong in net and made a key save late in the game to keep the zero on the scoreboard.

The victory is the third in conference play and the fourth in section games with two contests remaining on the regular season schedule at home versus Pelican Rapids Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the final game of the regular season at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lakers won in overtime 4-2 at East Grand Forks earlier this season and the sweep of the Green Wave could be the difference in a first-round home or away game in the playoffs.

Both teams were separated by three QRF spots prior to Tuesday’s game, EGF at no. 85; DL at no. 88 and both clubs are in a battle for the fourth position in Section 8A, currently held by Crookston at no. 81.

A strong finish could give the Lakers a date at Rotary Field to open the playoffs, which would be huge for a team coming off a winless season in 2015.

East Grand Forks has a tough schedule of five games in nine days to end the season. Crookston plays the top team in the section, Bemidji, at home before two non-section games.

Game summary:

Detroit Lakes 2, East Grand Forks 0

First half—1. Elliot Musielewicz, DL, 24:00; Tucker Bergquist (Zane Freeman), DL, 32:00

Second half—N/A

Goalie saves—EGF: Blake Felch 7; DL: Zach Leeb 5

Lakes to Prairie Conference Standings

Team Conf., Overall

Bemidji 5-0-0, 10-1-0

Hillcrest Academy 4-1-0, 7-2-0

Crookston 3-4-0, 5-7-0

Detroit Lakes 3-5-0, 4-10-0

East Grand Forks 2-4-0, 2-7-1

W-H-A/CL-B 1-4-0, 1-6-1

Section 8A - North Standings

Team, Section, Overall

Bemidji 8-0-0, 10-1-0

Hillcrest Academy 7-2-0, 7-2-0

Pelican Rapids 3-3-2, 3-5-2

Crookston 5-5-0, 5-7-0

East Grand Forks 2-5-1, 2-7-1

Detroit Lakes 4-7-0, 4-10-0

W-H-A/CL-B 1-6-1, 1-6-1

Fergus Falls 1-7-0, 1-11-0

TrekNorth 0-1-1, 0-1-2