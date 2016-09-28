School record falls for second straight home swim meet

Freshman Lucy Steinke touches with the winning time in the meet's opening 200-medley relay. Steinke was a member of two winning relay teams, including the 200-freestyle relay school-record setting team with Syd Gulon, Ella Henderson and Jennifer Tracy. Robert Williams/Tribune

Records have been falling at the past two Laker home swimming and diving meets.

Emma Disse broke her own school and pool diving record last week in a triangular with Moorhead and Fergus Falls. Tuesday, the foursome of Ella Henderson, Lucy Steinke, Jennifer Tracy, and Syd Gulon set a new school 200-freestyle relay record time of 1:44.42.

The former mark of 1:44.48 had stood since 2006. The pool record is 1:43.03 (2002).

Two notable things about this particular mark, Henderson is a junior, Steinke a freshman, Tracy an eighth-grader and Gulon a sophomore. The record is going to be in jeopardy every meet for at least the next year when these four swim together.

It was also the first time this group has competed together in the 200-free relay, according to head coach Carol McCarthy.

“Look what happened,” she said. “The power of will is what fueled that event. No disrespect to our opponent, but those four girls were in a zone of their own to break that record. Swimming your own race is something that you talk about until you are blue in the face as a coach, and now it happened. You better believe I'm going to milk that example for a while.”

Breaking records is something the members of the swim team have had an eye on this season.

Gulon nearly broke a second record winning the 100-freestyle in 56.20. Erin Buelow holds the current, school record of 56.18. Her mark has stood since 2004.

One mark that is targeted by this year’s team is the 33-year-old, 50-freestyle record from 1982 of 25.25 set by then-sophomore, co-captain Jennifer Spaulding.

“The girls have challenged themselves to update that record board,” said McCarthy. “We have one more meet to work on the pool records but still lots of time for work on the school records.”

The Lakers have upcoming meets with Perham again and Park Rapids before a big test in the Section True Team meet at Bemidji. The Lakers won Tuesday night by a lopsided score of 226.5-71.5 over an outnumbered Yellowjackets’ squad. Park Rapids will likely not present as much of a test as the Panthers have in the past.

The Lakers aren’t looking past their opponents and they are also finding a different level of motivation from inner competition, not just the other team in the pool.

“We had some personal bests in each event (Tuesday) and it's not because we are resting,” said McCarthy. “It's nearly mid-season, and there's still lots to improve on, but with this group of athletes, something has clicked inside each one and she is stepping up to each challenge each race presents.”

Detroit Lakes will defend the Section 8A True Team title this year and have made two consecutive appearances at State True Team, finishing in 11th place last year.

“True Team is about a week-and-a-half away and we are going to have fun--another goal this year,” McCarthy said. “You can ask the girls, but I think fun is taking on a new meaning.”

DL swimmers won every individual event against Perham and swept the relays.

Tracy (200 IM, breaststroke) and Gulon (100, 200 freestyle) won a pair of events each. Ella Henderson swam a winning time of 26-seconds flat, 0.75 seconds off Spaulding’s long-standing mark in the 50-freestyle.

Disse was the top diver scoring 246.55. Her record is 261.90. Kenna Krengel won the butterfly; Josie Retz took the backstroke and Ellie Staley was the 500-freestyle winner.

Perham at Detroit Lakes, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

200 Medley Relay

2:03.03 Detroit Lakes 1st

Josie Retz (SO) Addi Young (JR) Evan Westrum (08) Lucy Steinke (FR)

2:11.97 Detroit Lakes 2nd

McKenna Krengel (SR) Ellie Staley (08) Elena Gilbert (JR) Abbi Smith (JR)

2:21.78 Detroit Lakes 5th

Anna Schumacher (SR) Chelsy Johnson (FR) McKenna Ruchti (JR) Rachel Bolar (JR)

200 Freestyle

2:03.97 Gulon, Sydney 1st

2:18.56 Livermore, Clara -

2:21.23 Smith, Abbi 2nd

2:21.97 Krengel, Kenna -

2:24.82 Henderson, Maddie 3rd

200 Individual medley

2:21.77 Tracy, Jennifer 1st

2:37.68 Westrum, Evan 2nd

2:41.50 Retz, Josie 4th

2:53.10 Peterson, Kaitlyn -

50 Freestyle

26.00 Henderson, Ella 1st

27.35 Steinke, Lucy 2nd

28.33 Young, Addi 3rd

29.34 Bolar, Rachael -

30.87 Schumacher, Anna -

1 Meter (6 Dives)

246.55 Disse, Emma 1st

242.80 Yliniemi, Lexi 2nd

207.00 Olds, Thia -

185.60 Hegg, Jackson 5th

100 Butterfly

1:11.01 Krengel, Kenna 1st

1:15.97 Gilbert, Elena 3rd

100 Freestyle

56.20 Gulon, Sydney 1st

59.05 Henderson, Ella 2nd

1:01.98 Smith, Abbi 4th

1:03.33 Westrum, Evan -

1:05.57 Johnson, Chelsy -

500 Freestyle

6:29.06 Staley, Ellie 1st

6:29.07 Schumacher, Anna 2nd

7:39.28 Quam, Parker 6th

200 Freestyle Relay

1:44.42 Detroit Lakes 1st *School record

Ella Henderson (JR) Lucy Steinke (FR) Jennifer Tracy (08) Sydney Gulon (SO)

1:51.44 Detroit Lakes 3rd

Evan Westrum (08) McKenna Krengel (SR) Clara Livermore (SR) Addi Young (JR)

1:58.80 Detroit Lakes 4th

Maddie Henderson (SO) Chelsy Johnson (FR) Kaitlyn Peterson (08) Rachel Bolar (JR)

2:08.79 Detroit Lakes Lakers -

Cora Martin (07) Gracie Bellware (SO) Lauren Krengel (SO) Dannah Nephew (SR)

3:02.53 Detroit Lakes Lakers -

Tally Jenson (07) Delaja Jacob (07) Lori Freeman (07) Sydney Haus (08)

100 Backstroke

1:06.74 Retz, Josie 1st

1:11.81 Livermore, Clara 2nd

1:13.96 Steinke, Lucy -

1:14.31 Gilbert, Elena 3rd

1:17.38 Henderson, Maddie -

100 Breaststroke

1:15.26 Tracy, Jennifer 1st

1:17.88 Young, Addi 2nd

1:18.98 Johnson, Chelsy 3rd

1:26.51 Gerdes, Lexi -

400 Freestyle Relay

4:03.88 Detroit Lakes 1st

Ella Henderson (JR) Jennifer Tracy (08) Clara Livermore (SR) Sydney Gulon (SO)

4:22.13 Detroit Lakes 3rd

Abbi Smith (JR) Josie Retz (SO) Elena Gilbert (JR) Maddie Henderson (SO)

4:50.03 Detroit Lakes 4th

Anna Schumacher (SR) Kaitlyn Peterson (08) Lauren Krengel (SO) Ellie Staley (08)

5:06.81 Detroit Lakes 6th

Taylor Brend (08) Jessica Bolar (08) Alexis Gerdes (07) Madison Gerdes (07)

5:43.97 Detroit Lakes 8th

McKenna Ruchti (JR) Tally Jenson (07) Sydney Haus (08) Parker Quam (08)