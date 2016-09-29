HALL OF HONOR: 2006 girls golf first-ever state champions

The 2006 golf team made history in Detroit Lakes becoming the first Laker girls' team to win a state championship an will be enshrined in the Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation's Hall of Honor in early October for their efforts. File photo

The 2006 state champion girls golf team started a tradition in more than just golf as the first girls team from Detroit Lakes to ever win a state championship in any sport. A decade later, state championships have become the norm for not only the golf program, but in gymnastics as well.

“It makes me proud to think about being the first team to do it,” said Christine Herzog. “When I look back on my career, I look back on playing young as a seventh-grader on varsity. You don’t ever think about it then because nobody else has done it.”

“We set a tone and put DL on the map in golf,” head coach Jim Buchholz said.

The team consisted of of seniors Herzog and Amy Anderson, junior Sarah Baukol, sophomore Danelle Olson and sisters junior Betsy and freshman Robin Hutchinson.

Buchholz was assisted by coaches Alan Squires and Vicki Johnson.

The DL team had an even stiffer challenge playing in a two-Class system, compared to today’s three-Classes, competing against much larger schools at all levels over the course of a season.

The 2006 squad also had a make-up that mirrored the most recent, 2016 DL state championship team, with a distinct leader in Herzog and all five golfers below her contributing throughout the season to the team’s success, much like Kate Smith and this year’s squad.

Herzog’s Lakers had a bigger challenge at the Section 8AA meet at Thumper Pond than they did at state at Bunker Hills winning by one stroke over Moorhead at the 8AA final. DL (673) defeated state runners-up Eden Prairie (690) by a whopping 17 strokes for the Class AA team title.

“Our section was loaded with four teams rated in the top 10,” said Buchholz. “That was a real accomplishment just to make it to state.”

“We knew that was going to be more brutal than going to state,” said Anderson. “The competition was so high there.”

The Lakers had placed third at sections the prior two seasons battling teams from Alexandria, Moorhead, Brainerd and the St. Cloud schools.

Herzog was the top golfer for the team all year in 2006 shooting consistently and had her best meet in Staples with a 68. She began the season with six consecutive medalist performances and finished her career a two-time state runner-up individually to Hastings’ Erica McKenzie in 2004 and St. Cloud Apollo’s Samantha Sommers in 2006.

“When we found out that Christine could play so well, the other girls realized they could step it up too,” said Buchholz. “They just made up their minds they were going to do well. They practiced and practiced more than any team before that. They all stepped up at one meet or another.”

Anderson was a consistent number two golfer, but was continually under the gun to fend off her teammates.

“Amy was also a stalwart,” said Buchholz. “She came through at state. They were our leaders.”

With the senior duo leading the way, the Lakers piled on the victories during the regular season.

“They were very consistent and we won 10 meets,” Buchholz said. “We needed the one who was going to shoot in the 70’s consistently and the others had to shoot consistently in the 80’s and we did. All six contributed.”

For Buchholz, the trip to state was the culmination of an 18-year coaching career that began in 1989 and showcased a huge leap in the program from its meager beginnings.

“When I first started, I had a hard time getting three, four girls to go to a meet,” he said. “Golf wasn’t considered an important sport for the girls.They had other things to do. It was hard for me to get that idea that this is a sport. They finally got it where it became more important.”

Buchholz’s teams began a streak of Mid-State championships beginning with the first in 1995. The Lakers won from 2003-2006 after taking the title back from Staples-Motley and since 2006 the Conference meets have been in Laker possession all but one season.

“The Mid-State was always one of our meets we wanted to win,” said Buchholz.

Five of the 2006 girls went on to play collegiate golf; Betsy Hutchinson chose a basketball career making all six golfers college athletes. The Laker sextet set a trend for the golf program that has been producing Division I talent ever since.

“As time has gone on, you didn’t think about scholarships back then, but I was fortunate to go to the U (Minnesota) and with Kate (Smith) going to Nebraska and Natalie (Roth) at NDSU and where all these girls golfers are going, that’s pretty remarkable for a small school,” said Herzog.

The golf program has also come full circle with Robin Hutchinson joining the coaching staff in 2016 as an assistant to Cali Harrier. Hutchinson returned to the state meet as a coach, rather than a player, and with her own experiences to share with this year’s team.

“It’s a lot more stressful being a coach,” she said.

Hutchinson was able to use her playing experience of being a freshman on the 2006 state title team to help this year’s squad win the Lakers’ fifth state championship, especially, the underclassmen.

“I took more of the younger girls on the team; make them feel more comfortable; make sure that they enjoyed every moment and had fun with it.”

Herzog’s sister Maddie, a sophomore in 2016, placed 12th individually this year and added another state championship to the Herzog trophy collection and succeeded under the added pressure of being from one of Detroit Lakes’ elite athletic families with Christine and brothers Josh and Michael.

“She was determined; I’ve never seen her more determined,” Christine said.

Family members and the Laker staff were key in support of the 2006 team making history, according to Herzog.

“The most important thing is recognizing my family and my teammates and coaches,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without those people. Especially my dad and my team too. I went to state a few times before that. If I could have won the state tournament individually four years, I wouldn’t trade that one team win for the individuals. It’s so special.”

The Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation’s Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6:45 p.m., at the Holmes Community Center Ballroom. Tickets are $25 per person, available at Central Market and the Detroit Lakes High School office. Joining Barrett the 2006 girls state golf team in the 2016 Class are Kelli Sutton Miller, David Johnson, Garrett Raboin, Brent Eidenschink, and Bruce Barrett.