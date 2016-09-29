DL Youth Hockey fundraiser banquet Oct. 14

The Detroit Lakes Youth Hockey Association Fall Banquet will be held Friday, Oct. 14 in a new location, the Holmes Ballroom.

The banquet is always a popular night out and one of the main fundraisers for the hockey programs in town.

“The association raises funds in an attempt to keep registration cost as low as possible and to provide equipment for players each season that are registered with DLYHA,” organizer Abby Pettit said. “Our fundraising efforts give the children within the community a chance to play a wonderful sport in the State of Hockey. Our Fall Banquet, Hockey Hauler fundraiser, and Boat raffle are our efforts to give families the most affordable option at playing hockey, developing their knowledge and fundamentals of the game, while also building team spirit and friendships that last a lifetime.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. A $40 ticket includes a meal and two drink tickets. This year’s meal will be catered by Brew Ales & Eats.

The banquet includes door prizes, a silent auction, a live auction, games with prizes, which include guns, spa packages, hotel packages, sporting event tickets and much more.

“Come help us put the fun in fundraiser on October, 14th,” said Pettit. “It's for the children of DLYHA. Help us reach our goals so they can score theirs."

To purchase tickets contact DLYHA fundraising coordinator Brian Burhans at 218-849-1487. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Burhans, at the high school office, or from any other DLYHA board member.

Registration remains open for youth hockey this season. A registration make-up night is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes.

For more information on the Detroit Lakes Youth Hockey Association and registering visit http://www.dlyouthhockey.com.