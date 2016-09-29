Lakers down Prowlers in five-set thriller

Mikayla Markuson set the Detroit Lakes volleyball team up with match point on a booming kill to thwart a Thief River Falls comeback in a 3-2 five-set victory Thursday night at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

“It was a pretty good feeling; getting down like that and to keep fighting, we did really good on that play and it was a perfect pass,” Markuson said. “That’s probably going to be one of my favorite moments.”

The victory evens the Lakers’ record at the .500 mark at 7-7. It’s the third straight victory and the sixth in the last eight games as DL has rebounded from a 1-5 start.

“We’re finding our fight and our passion to win games in five,” said Markuson. “Coach Miller has done an awesome job in teaching us new things and turned our program around pretty fast.”

The Lakers took a commanding two sets to zero lead in the match, winning rather easily in the early going 25-19 and 25-16. Rachael Perkins sealed the opening set with a kill. Teeya Doppler ended the second set with a kill of her own.

The home gym has been a tough place to play to the midway point of the season. Thursday’s win was the first in five tries at the Ralph and the Prowlers pushed to almost hand DL a fifth loss at home.

“I think we feel pressured here,” head coach Stephanie Miller said. “The big thing today was just relax and play volleyball. We came out really strong the first two sets. Before we started the fourth set, I told the girls, ‘they’re not going to roll over. We have to earn this.’”

Thief River Falls got off the quick start in the third set taking a 13-6 lead. Markuson had the front and back end kills of five-point swing to close to 13-11 leading to a 6-4 run to knot the score at 17 on an ace by DL’s Abby Schramel.

The Prowlers took an 18-17 lead and did not trail en route to winning the third set 25-19.

Nerves took hold of both teams and points were traded 10 times to a tie at 21-21 in the fourth set. The lead changed hands seven times to that point. The Lakers led 20-16 on a Haidyn Gunderson kill, but the Prowlers rallied to win nine of 14 points finished off by a Tiahna Nicholson block on set point to send the match to the deciding fifth.

“It’s been tough, but we’ve been working on how we have to push and don’t make errors in the end,” said Markuson. “We always say if we lose a point and it’s a big play on their point, we come back twice as hard; big swing, big block. We work hard to make them feel the same way.”

DL was already playing without Maggie Buboltz and Gunderson was unavailable for the fifth set with an undisclosed injury.

“Losing Haidyn, she plays all the way around so that’s a hard person to lose,” said Miller. “We had to throw two freshmen in who had not seen the floor and they did a great job. Every person on our team is important.”

Anna Cihak and Kami Pachel had key contributions in crunch time as the match reached its peak.

More nerves appeared early in the set as the first two Laker touches for points went long. The Prowlers answered with a pair of errors to even the fifth set 2-2.

Schramel changed direction with the ball left-handed behind her head finding an open space in the Prowler defense to give DL the lead for good on the ensuing point as continued offensive errors doomed the Prowlers.

A Markuson ace gave DL an 8-3 lead; a Doppler kills put the Lakers up 12-7 and Perkins sent the Prowler defense scampering to the back line to go up 13-9. Markuson had her big shot down the middle to get to match point and a Nicholson error ended the match.

The Lakers are growing accustomed to winning after a tough start and have done so by changing habits, as well as match tactics.

“With all the changes we’ve made, they’ve been fighting their old habits and now our new habits are what we’re asking them to do,” said Miller. “Now that we have that solid base we’re starting to take off a little bit and I think we’ll peak at the right time.”

Doppler and Markuson led the team in kills with 14 and 10, respectively. Schramel continues to set up the offense consistently with 36 assists. Bre Price had six blocks; Doppler added four. Josie Harrier and Naomi Larson led in the back with 16 and 11 digs. Gunderson and Schramel each had a pair of aces.

Detroit Lakes 3, Thief River Falls 2. (25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11)

Kills

Teeya Doppler 14

Mikayla Markuson 10

Haidyn Gunderson 7

Bre Price 5

Rachel Perkins 5

Abby Schramel 1

Assists

Abby Schramel 36

Bre Price 1

Blocks

Bre Price 6

Teeya Doppler 4

Mikayla Markuson 3

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Abby Schramel 2

Rachel Perkins 1

Digs

Josie Harrier 16

Naomi Larson 11

Abby Schramel 8

Mikayla Markuson 5

Haidyn Gunderson 4

Teeya Doppler 3

Bre Price 3

Macy Kirchner 1

Kami Pachel 1

Aces

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Abby Schramel 2

Teeya Doppler 1

Mikayla Markuson 1

Josie Harrier 1