XC: Laker boys third, girls fifth at Hermes Invite

The Laker boys cross country team leader Aaron Johnson battled more than just the course in rallying Detroit Lakes to a third place finish at the John Hermes Invitational in Fergus Falls Thursday.

Johnson suffered a bee sting prior to the meet and again at the first mile mark making breathing an issue and causing the typical front-runner to miss the top 10 placing 11th overall.

“The worst luck possible,” Johnson said.

DL scored 96 points to place third in a field of 11 teams, behind only Sartell-St. Stephen (59) and Alexandria (83), both section opponents.

The rest of the Lakers’ scoring quintet finished within 15 places of each other led by Zach Buboltz in 15th place (17:21.9), Connor Haugrud in 18th (17:29.1), Tanner Olson in 26th (18:06.6), and Austin Gedrose in 30th (18:14.0).

Munir Isahak of Fargo South was the race winner in 16:11.1, taking the finish line by more than eight seconds over runner-up Tyler Moore of Little Falls.

Kenzie Ostlie nabbed a top 10 spot in ninth place and Frazee’s Ellie Morgan placed seventh to pace their respective teams in the girls 5K.

Morgan ran 20:50.8 to finish two places in front of Laker leader Ostlie who crossed the line in 21:08.1.

The Lakers finished in fifth pace overall, while the Hornets were eighth in a field of nine teams.

Also scoring for Detroit Lakes were Ellen Teiken in 28th place (22:56.8), Zoe Allen in 31st (23:16.4), Katie McConkey one place back in 23:17.6 and Molly Tinjum in 40th position running a time of 23:47.2.

Megan Danielson just missed the top 10 in 12th place running 21:23.5. Danielson and Morgan have made three consecutive individual appearances at the Class A state meet.

Sartell’s Ingrid Buiceag-Arama was the lone runner cutting the 20-minute mark winning the race in 19:46.1.

The Lakers are back in action Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Perham Invitational.

John Hermes Invitational, Fergus Falls, Thursday, Sept. 29

Boys team results:

1 Sartell-St. Stephen 59, 2 Alexandria 83, 3 Detroit Lakes 96, 4 Little Falls 97, 5 West Central Area 103, 6 Fargo South 178, 7 Breckenridge/Wahpeton 190, 8 Bemidji 233, 9 Fergus Falls 235, 10 Frazee 240, 11 Ottertail Central 247.

Top 10:

1 Munir Isahak Fargo South 16:11.1

2 Tyler Moore Little Falls 16:19.5

3 Ryley Nelson West Central Area 16:25.4

4 Ryan Fernholz Sartell-St.Stephen 16:34.9

5 Alex Nemeth Sartell-St.Stephen 16:40.0

6 Muqsuin Hussein Fargo South 16:46.7

7 Hunter Zupko Little Falls 16:49.9

8 Keaton Gruber Alexandria 16:54.0

9 Linaes Whiting Bemidji 16:56.9

10 Jacob Bright West Central Area 16:57.9

3. Detroit Lakes (96)

11 Aaron Johnson 17:07.6

15 Zach Buboltz 17:21.9

18 Connor Haugrud 17:29.1

26 Tanner Olson 18:06.6

30 Austin Gedrose 18:14.0

37 Isaiah Stokes 18:26.5

39 Van Gallatin 18:28.7

Girls team results:

1 Alexandria 50, 2 Sartell-St. Stephen 59, 3 West Central Area 68, 4 Fergus Falls 116, 5 Detroit Lakes 135, 6 Fargo South 161, 7 Ottertail Central 171, 8 Frazee 171, 9 Little Falls 229

Top 10:

1 Ingrid Buiceag-Arama Sartell-St.Stephen 19:46.1

2 Bethany Miller Alexandria 20:08.7

3 Colette Jemming Sartell-St.Stephen 20:17.3

4 Aleah Miller Alexandria 20:25.5

5 Bailee Heitkamp Breckenridge/Wahpeton 20:28.3

6 Lexi Bright West Central Area 20:48.4

7 Ellie Morgan Frazee 20:50.8

8 Ella Van Kempen West Central Area 21:02.4

9 Makenzie Ostlie Detroit Lakes 21:08.1

10 Megan Shulstad Alexandria 21:10.2

5. Detroit Lakes (135)

9 Makenzie Ostlie 21:08.1

28 Ellen Teiken 22:56.8

31 Zoe Allen 23:16.4

32 Katie McConkey 23:17.6

40 Molly Tinjum 23:47.2

43 Cortney Brodsho 24:09.5

50 Kendra Kvebak 24:58.8

8. Frazee (171)

7 Ellie Morgan 20:50.8

12 Megan Danielson 21:23.5

44 Braylee Riewer 24:11.2

56 Kaitlin Wake 29:01.7

57 Harley Stroburg 29:16.7

58 Kaylynn Vennes 29:32.7