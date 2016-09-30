Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    XC: Laker boys third, girls fifth at Hermes Invite

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:05 a.m.

    The Laker boys cross country team leader Aaron Johnson battled more than just the course in rallying Detroit Lakes to a third place finish at the John Hermes Invitational in Fergus Falls Thursday.

    Johnson suffered a bee sting prior to the meet and again at the first mile mark making breathing an issue and causing the typical front-runner to miss the top 10 placing 11th overall.

    “The worst luck possible,” Johnson said.

    DL scored 96 points to place third in a field of 11 teams, behind only Sartell-St. Stephen (59) and Alexandria (83), both section opponents.

    The rest of the Lakers’ scoring quintet finished within 15 places of each other led by Zach Buboltz in 15th place (17:21.9), Connor Haugrud in 18th (17:29.1), Tanner Olson in 26th (18:06.6), and Austin Gedrose in 30th (18:14.0).

    Munir Isahak of Fargo South was the race winner in 16:11.1, taking the finish line by more than eight seconds over runner-up Tyler Moore of Little Falls.

    Kenzie Ostlie nabbed a top 10 spot in ninth place and Frazee’s Ellie Morgan placed seventh to pace their respective teams in the girls 5K.

    Morgan ran 20:50.8 to finish two places in front of Laker leader Ostlie who crossed the line in 21:08.1.

    The Lakers finished in fifth pace overall, while the Hornets were eighth in a field of nine teams.

    Also scoring for Detroit Lakes were Ellen Teiken in 28th place (22:56.8), Zoe Allen in 31st (23:16.4), Katie McConkey one place back in 23:17.6 and Molly Tinjum in 40th position running a time of 23:47.2.

    Megan Danielson just missed the top 10 in 12th place running 21:23.5. Danielson and Morgan have made three consecutive individual appearances at the Class A state meet.

    Sartell’s Ingrid Buiceag-Arama was the lone runner cutting the 20-minute mark winning the race in 19:46.1.

    The Lakers are back in action Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Perham Invitational.

    John Hermes Invitational, Fergus Falls, Thursday, Sept. 29
    Boys team results:

    1 Sartell-St. Stephen 59, 2 Alexandria 83, 3 Detroit Lakes 96, 4 Little Falls 97, 5 West Central Area 103, 6 Fargo South 178, 7 Breckenridge/Wahpeton 190, 8 Bemidji 233, 9 Fergus Falls 235, 10 Frazee 240, 11 Ottertail Central 247.

    Top 10:

    1 Munir Isahak Fargo South 16:11.1  
    2 Tyler Moore Little Falls 16:19.5  
    3 Ryley Nelson West Central Area 16:25.4  
    4 Ryan Fernholz Sartell-St.Stephen 16:34.9  
    5 Alex Nemeth Sartell-St.Stephen 16:40.0  
    6 Muqsuin Hussein Fargo South 16:46.7  
    7 Hunter Zupko Little Falls 16:49.9  
    8 Keaton Gruber Alexandria 16:54.0  
    9 Linaes Whiting Bemidji 16:56.9
    10 Jacob Bright West Central Area 16:57.9

    3. Detroit Lakes (96)
    11 Aaron Johnson 17:07.6
    15 Zach Buboltz 17:21.9
    18 Connor Haugrud 17:29.1
    26 Tanner Olson 18:06.6
    30 Austin Gedrose 18:14.0
    37 Isaiah Stokes 18:26.5
    39 Van Gallatin 18:28.7

    Girls team results:

    1 Alexandria 50, 2 Sartell-St. Stephen 59, 3 West Central Area 68, 4 Fergus Falls 116, 5 Detroit Lakes 135, 6 Fargo South 161, 7 Ottertail Central 171, 8 Frazee 171, 9 Little Falls 229

    Top 10:

    1   Ingrid Buiceag-Arama Sartell-St.Stephen 19:46.1
    2   Bethany Miller Alexandria 20:08.7   
    3   Colette Jemming Sartell-St.Stephen 20:17.3
    4   Aleah Miller Alexandria 20:25.5
    5   Bailee Heitkamp Breckenridge/Wahpeton 20:28.3
    6   Lexi Bright West Central Area 20:48.4
    7   Ellie Morgan Frazee 20:50.8  
    8   Ella Van Kempen West Central Area 21:02.4
    9   Makenzie Ostlie Detroit Lakes 21:08.1  
    10 Megan Shulstad Alexandria 21:10.2

    5. Detroit Lakes (135)

    9 Makenzie Ostlie 21:08.1
    28 Ellen Teiken 22:56.8
    31 Zoe Allen 23:16.4
    32 Katie McConkey 23:17.6
    40 Molly Tinjum 23:47.2
    43 Cortney Brodsho 24:09.5
    50 Kendra Kvebak 24:58.8

    8. Frazee (171)

    7 Ellie Morgan 20:50.8
    12 Megan Danielson 21:23.5
    44 Braylee Riewer 24:11.2
    56 Kaitlin Wake 29:01.7
    57 Harley Stroburg 29:16.7
    58 Kaylynn Vennes 29:32.7

    Explore related topics:sportsLakerscross countryFergus FallsJohn Hermes
    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement