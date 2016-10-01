Erb leads Lakers to fourth win of the season

Cameron Erb led the way in the Laker backfield as DL overcame injuries on the offensive side of the ball to defeat Pequot Lakes Friday night and improve to 4-1 overall this season. Robert Williams/Tribune

Cameron Erb buried the hopes of the surging Pequot Lakes Patriots on a late touchdown as Detroit Lakes escaped a tough road game and picked up a fourth victory in five games Friday night 34-25.

Erb, along with Ben Boomgarden and Carson Tunheim were a driving force in the Laker backfield picking up the team after Ben Nordmark came out of the game in the first quarter with an ankle sprain and did not return to action. The Lakers were without their season-opening starting tandem in the backfield as Tristen Rader did not play for a second straight game.

“We have a really deep team this year and we have people to fill in spots when people get injured,” Tunheim said. “That’s a good part of this team. We have plenty of people who can step up and fill roles for us.”

The Patriots had their own health issues and received a gutsy performance from starting quarterback Max Tangen, who was playing hurt after taking a big hit last week against the Perham Yellowjackets.

Tangen and the Patriots outplayed Detroit Lakes in the fourth quarter scoring on back-to-back possessions. Devin Psych cut 14-point, Laker lead to 27-19 at the 8:16 mark on a five-yard touchdown run around the left side. A two-point pass attempt failed to keep the deficit at eight points.

DL responded moving the ball to the Patriots 20-yard line before stalling on downs.

Tangen and receiver Austin Young stung the Laker defense for three completions of a seven-play, 78-yard drive, the third catch turning into a 58-yard Young touchdown to pull the Patriots within two points.

A conversion pass at the goal line from Tangen bounced off Young’s fingertips giving DL the ball back with 2:44 to play and a 27-25 lead.

Failed conversion attempts were crucial in allowing DL to stay ahead on the scoreboard. After Konrad Nagy made his opening point-after try, the Patriots elected to go for two on the following three touchdowns and stranded six points going 0-3 on those attempts.

Erb wasted no time in worrying about killing the clock or the score taking a handoff from Jackson Haire on the first play of DL’s final drive scoring from 78-yards up the gut to seal the win. Zane Freeman’s final extra point created a disappointed groan from the Patriot faithful as the score became a two-possession game after nearly being tied seconds earlier.

“We knew we had a plan and were going to go out and win the game no matter what,” Tunheim said. “Our team has a lot of confidence this year. We’re strong mentally and we’re going to be ready.”

Freeman was 4-5 on point-after tries. His only miss was blocked.

Both teams traded first quarter touchdowns, a three-yard run by Erb answered by a 52-yard touchdown pass from Tangen to Zach Sjoblad. The scores occurred within one-minute, 19-seconds of each other late in the quarter that was completed in a tie 7-7.

Laker junior Tanner Doppler changed game momentum in the second quarter with an interception of Tangen deep in Patriot territory. Three plays later, Boomgarden scored from the 12-yard line giving the Lakers a 14-7 lead.

“The line does a really good job,” Boomgarden said. “When everyone does what they have to do we’re a really good football team.”

The score completed a 14-point turnaround. The Patriots had a 57-yard punt return touchdown by Young called back on a flag for a block in the back.

Doppler struck again with less than 90 seconds until halftime pulling in a heave from Haire on third and 18 and taking the pass 63 yards for a 21-7 Laker lead at the half.

The Patriots moved into Laker territory on the opening drive of the second half but gave the ball up on a Tunheim sack of Tangen on fourth down near midfield.

DL moved 53 yards on five plays, all runs by Erb and Boomgarden, leading to Erb’s second of three touchdowns in the game, scoring from the eight-yard line to give the Lakers a commanding 27-7 lead five minutes into the second half.

The Patriots’ junior running back Deven Psych got warmed up as the Laker offense cooled. Psych scored on a 20-yard run at 2:22 of the third quarter. Pequot was given a gift that kept the 11-play drive going when Brady Labine picked off Tangen, but fumbled the ball back to the Patriots on the return giving up a new set of downs on a third-and-five play.

A Laker offensive response went nowhere for three plays and the Patriots took the ball and a big swing in momentum at the DL 43.

Tristan Wimmer and Jay Nielsen had tackles for loss to force the Patriots into a fourth and short situation, but Tangen used the sneak to keep the drive alive. Psych scored to cut the lead to eight points leading to the late fourth quarter dramatics.

Erb led all rushers with 135 yards on 10 attempts and three touchdowns. Psych rushed for 89 yards on 12 attempts and scored twice. Boomgarden had nine carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

“There are a couple things we have to clean up on our defense, for sure,” Boomgarden said. “We’re going to go hard this week in practice and we’re going to execute it and have a big Homecoming game.”

Tangen threw for 196 yards going 10-20 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His counterpart, Haire, was 4-8 for 82 yards, most of that coming on the touchdown pass to Doppler.

DL improves to 4-1 overall and will face 4-1 Perham Friday, Oct. 7 in the Lakers’ Homecoming game. The Lakers defeated Perham in dramatic fashion last year on the road and each game between the two teams has been close since the renewal of the rivalry.

“It’s 100 percent every play; every play has to count and you have to make them not run against you,” said Boomgarden.

Homecoming weekend includes the Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation’s Hall of Honor ceremony Saturday night, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Holmes Community Center Ballroom. Tickets are available ($25) at Central Market and the high school office. This year’s group of inductees includes Bruce Barrett, Kelli Sutton Miller, David Johnson, Garrett Raboin, Brent Eidenschink, and the 2006 girls state golf team.

DL 7 14 6 7 — 34

PL 7 0 6 12 — 25

First Quarter

DL Cameron Erb 3 run (Freeman kick)

PL Max Tangen 52 pass to Zach Sjoblad (Nagy kick)

Second Quarter

DL Ben Boomgarden 12 run (Freeman kick)

DL Jackson Haire 63 pass to Tanner Doppler (Freeman kick)

Third Quarter

DL Cameron Erb 8 run (kick blocked)

PL Deven Psych 20 run (pass failed)

4th Quarter

PL Deven Psych 5 run (pass failed)

PL Max Tangen 58 pass to Austin Young (pass failed)

DL Cameron Erb 78 run (Freeman kick)

Total offense: PL 59-274, DL 43-331

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Deven Psych 12-89, Blake Lane 19-40, Calvin Maske 1-3, Luke Schmokel 1-3, Max Tangen 4-(-34), Team 1-(-23) ; DL- Cameron Erb 10-135, Ben Nordmark 6-36, Jackson Haire 7-10, Ben Boomgaarden 9-77, Carson Tunheim 1-7, Tanner Doppler 1-(-1), team 1-(-9)

Passing: PL-Tangen 10-20-196 ; DL-Haire 4-8-85

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 6-98, Zach Sjoblad 2-66, Maxx Schindel 1-24, Pysch 1-(-2); DL-Dopper 2-63, Jacob Bettcher 1-6, Kai McLeod 1-14

(Game stats courtesy Jeremy Millsop/Forum News Service)