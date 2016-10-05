Laker tennis ends regular season with sweep of Spuds

DL freshman Shelby Busker picked up her first career victory in the top singles spot defeating Brenna Mjoness of Moorhead 6-4, 6-2. Robert Williams/Tribune

The Detroit Lakes tennis team completed a season sweep of the Spuds Thursday winning in Moorhead 5-2.

“We ended the regular season on a high note by playing our best dual as a team,” DL head coach Tanner Beauchman said.

The Lakers defeated in third week of the season 4-3 sweeping the doubles and Grace Kinney picked up the lone singles win.

Without Kinney on Thursday, who remains sidelined with a wrist injury, the remainder of the singles players delivered key victories.

“We knew everyone had to step up,” said Beauchman.

Shelby Busker picked up her first win as a no. 1 singles player defeating Brenna Mjoness 6-4, 6-2. Busker reversed the duo’s earlier meeting this year where she lost to Mjoness two and four.

“Today's match showed her growth over the course of the season,” Beauchman said of Busker’s play.

Makenna Duncan picked up a big win at three-singles defeating Annika Sather-Hofstad 7-5, 6-3.

“She always seems to play three set matches so it was nice to see her pick up a straight set victory,” Beauchman said.

Brina Smith made it three of four Laker singles’ victories in the four spot defeating Cassie Jensen quickly one and two.

The Spuds singles’ victory came from Isabella Rockstad defeating Brea Johnston one and four in two-singles, while the three-doubles team of Ava Kistner and Azylen Lunak won a close match with Livi Hanninen and Maddie Herzog 7-6, 6-4 for the second Spud point of the dual.

DL’s top two doubles teams were victorious. Josey Allen and Kenzie Braukmann got stronger as the match progressed in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Brianna Jensen and Emily Wilke.

The Lakers number one pairing of Mary Nelmark and Emily Skjonsberg held out for a 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 win.

“Mary and Emily played a great match at one-doubles,: said Beauchman. “Moorhead dropped their usual two-singles player in to doubles hoping to get a win, but Emily and Mary stepped up and got a big third set win.”

The coaches are currently voting to seed the team portion of the upcoming Sub-Section tournament.

DL will likely get the number 7 seed. If the voting goes as predicted the Lakers would face Thief River Falls on Friday, Oct. 7.

Detroit Lakes 5, Moorhead 2

Singles

#1 Shelby Busker (DL) over Brenna Mjoness (M) 6-4, 6-2

#2 Isabella Rockstad (M) over Brea Johnston (DL) 6-1, 6-4

#3 Makenna Duncan (DL) over Annika Sather-Hofstad (M) 7-5, 6-3

#4 Brina Smith (DL) over Cassie Jensen (M) over 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

#1 Mary Nelmark/Emily Skjonsberg (DL) over Claire Rix/Sydney Mjoen (M) 7-6, 2-6, 7-5

#2 Josey Allen/Kenzie Braukmann (DL) over Brianna Jensen/Emily Wilke (M) 6-4, 6-1

#3 Ava Kistner/Azylen Lunak (M) over Livi Hanninen/Maddie Herzog (DL) 7-6, 6-4



