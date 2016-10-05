Records continue to fall for Laker swim team

Sophomore Syd Gulon added another freestyle record to her collection breaking the school 100-free record Tuesday night in the Lakers' victory over Perham. Robert Williams/Tribune

Records continued to fall for the Detroit Lakes swimming and diving team as sophomore Syd Gulon made it three home meets in a row with a changing of the board winning the 100-freestyle in school record time Thursday in a 238-88 victory over Perham.

The former mark of 56.18 was held by Erin Buelow (2004). Gulon dropped the time to 55.68 winning with teammate Ella Henderson in second place at 58-seconds flat.

Gulon led the chase for the 1982 school record of 25.25 in the 50-freestyle picking up a second victory in 25.60, with Henderson again right behind, this time two-hundredths of a second back at 25.62.

The 50-free record would give Gulon a sweep of all four freestyles. She currently owns the school record in the 100, 200, and 500 with this season and two years remaining in her high school career. She is also a school record holder in the 200 medley relay with teammates Clara Livermore, Jennifer Tracy and Henderson, along with last week’s 200-freestyle relay record with Henderson, Steinke and Tracy.

A third record was in jeopardy when Lexi Yliniemi won the one-meter diving competition with a score of 260.05 for six dives. Emma Disse, Thursday’s runner-up (235.50), currently owns the school and pool record of 261.90, set earlier this season.

DL swept the three relay races.

Josie Retz, Addi Young, Evan Westrum, and Lucy Steinke won the 200-medley (2:03.30); Henderson, Steinke, Tracy, and Gulon took the 200-freestyle (1:47.11); and Henderson, Tracy, Livermore, and Gulon won the 400-freestyle in 4:09.25.

Addi Young won the 200-individual medley in 2:42.56, followed by teammates Josi Retz in second (2:43.68), and Anna Schumacher in fourth (2:49.74).

The Lakers went 1-2-3 in the butterfly: Jennifer Tracy 1:01.65, Evan Westrum 1:10.22, and Lucy Steinke 1:11.65.

Retz swam 1:07.91 to win the backstroke, ahead of teammate Kenna Krengel (1:11.85).

Livermore took the breaststroke in a time of 1:15.88, with fellow Laker Addi Young the runner-up in 1:17.19.

Perham picked up victories in two events the 200-freestyle (Megan Telilnghuisen 2:14.67) and the 500-freestyle (Irene Mursu 6:35.69).

DL swims at Park Rapids Thursday, Oct. 6, before the section True Team meet in Bemidji Saturday, Oct. 8.

Detroit Lakes 238, Perham 88

200 Medley Relay

1 DL (Josie Retz, Addi Young, Evan Westrum, Lucy Steinke) 2:03.30

2 PER 2:12.82

3 DL (Elena Gilbert, Ellie Staley, Maddie Henderson, Rachael Bolar) 2:14.02

200 Freestyle

1 Megan Tellinghuisen PER 2:14.67

2 Abbi Smith DL 2:16.00

3 Evan Westrum DL 2:19.90

4 Kaitlyn Peterson DL 2:21.25

200 IM

1 Addi Young DL 2:42.56

2 Josi Retz DL 2:43.68

4 Anna Schumacher DL 2:49.74

50 Freestyle

1 Syd Gulon DL 25.60

2 Ella Henderson DL 25.62

4 Lucy Steinke DL 27.58

1m Diving (6 dives)

1 Lexi Yliniemi DL 260.05

2 Emma Disse DL 235.50

3 Jackson Hegg DL 227.75

4 Dena Fischer PER 208.05

100 Butterfly

1 Jennifer Tracy DL 1:01.65

2 Evan Westrum DL 1:10.22

3 Lucy Steinke DL 1:11.65

100 Freestyle

1 Syd Gulon DL 55.68* School record

2 Ella Henderson DL 58.00

5 Maddie Henderson DL 1:04.07

500 Freestyle

1 Irene Mursu PER 6:35.69

2 Elena Gilbert DL 6:50.67

3 Mckenna Ruchti DL 6:53.51

200 Freestyle Relay

1 DL (E. Henderson, Steinke, Tracy, Gulon) 1:47.11

2 PER 1:50.86

3 DL (Bolar, Young, Chelsy Johnson, Abbi Smith) 1:52.95

100 Backstroke

1 Josie Retz DL 1:07.91

2 Kenna Krengel DL 1:11.85

6 Anna Schumacher DL 1:24.17

100 Breaststroke

1 Clara Livermore DL 1:15.88

2 Addi Young DL 1:17.19

4 Madi Gerdes DL 1:21.29

400 Freestyle Relay

1 DL (E. Henderson, Tracy, Livermore, Gulon) 4:09.25

2 DL (Krengel, Johnson, M. Henderson, Smith) 4:23.87