HALL OF HONOR: Johnson used speed to succeed in three sports

David Johnson holds up the 1993 state championship football trophy. Johnson was a member of the Lakers' back-to-back title teams from 1992-1993.

David Johnson enters the DLHS Hall of Honor a three-sport athlete in football, hockey and track. He was a member of two state championship football teams in 1992 and 1993 under Head Coach Rick Manke, and made multiple trips to the state track meet in the 4x100 relay and the 100 and 200m dashes.

His nomination to the Hall of Honor was unexpected and came as a big surprise.

“I thought they had the wrong number,” he said. “I was completely shocked and more than surprised.”

Johnson was a starting running back, cornerback and special teams returner for both state football teams. What he lacked in size, he made up for with speed and agility.

“I wasn’t the biggest guy in the world, but I was pretty quick,” he said.

He was also part of the 1993 defensive unit, as a junior, that did not allow a point in the state playoff run.

“The best part of the 1993 team that was neat was that nobody scored on us in the state playoffs,” he said. “Looking back at those scores it’s pretty impressive to not give up a point.”

Johnson played with a stellar backfield alongside quarterback Toby Steinmetz, halfback Eric Gunderson and fullback Corey Manning and joins football teammates Josh Keyes and the entire 1992 football team, track teammate Craig Fredrickson, and Manke in the Hall of Honor.

Like anyone who played football under Manke, the hall of famer had a distinct impact on Johnson as a player and as a person and Manke’s fire and intense demeanor stick out in memory.

“He was a fantastic football coach,” Johnson said. “Growing up playing junior high football we’d go and watch all the games and hear some of the stories and how, more or less, intimidating he was. He had that quiet, intimidating factor about him. He’d bring the junior high players over to practice and it was intimidating. He doesn’t say a lot. But when he does, you better pay attention.”

Athletics provided a means for Johnson to express himself and break away from being a rather shy individual.

“It was great,” he said. “Growing up I was a quiet kid. Being in sports was a good way to meet friends and meet people. It got me out of my shell. I was a quiet, hard-working athlete. I led by example. It led me to the position I do now.”

Johnson alluded to how he played sports as more of behind-the-scenes, detail oriented person and how that has benefitted him in his current career in corporate finance.

He also learned how to deal with disappointment and adversity missing the 1993 championship game after injuring his knee in the state semifinals against International Falls.

“That was kind of tough not being able to play in it,” he said. “It was my fIrst time watching from the sidelines. There were some great guys and the guys filling in could do the job. We were always more than prepared being Manke-coached club.”

While Johnson found plenty of success on the gridiron he starred on the track, a career that was cut short due to the knee injury.

He first qualified for state as a freshman and again his junior season. He ran the first leg of the 4x100 relay as he was fastest out of the blocks, followed by teammates Fredrickson, Gunderson and Rasmussen at anchor. The foursome set a school record in the 4x100.

Johnson was unable to participate his senior season due to rehab on the knee and finished his career after one year running indoors for the University of North Dakota.

In the winter, Johnson was a member of the Laker hockey team and played against a number of big names in the area.

“I played against a lot of those great teams and great players from Moorhead,” he said. “That was always Jason Blake, Ryan Kraft,and Josh Arnold.”

Arnold was a member of the Spuds’ first state tournament team and played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Kraft was a Gopher and appeared in seven games for the San Jose Sharks. Blake played college hockey at North Dakota and in the NHL from 1998-2012

“That’s the one thing about our area, there are a lot of great hockey players,” Johnson said.

Hockey also goes back to his younger days playing at the rinks around town as a kid.

“There was nothing more fun than playing all day at Holmes and Lincoln rink running down to Washington Grocery and hanging out in the warming house with your buddies.”

Johnson is unable to attend the Hall of Honor ceremony due to an annual family trip planned the same week. Teammate and friend Matt Wimmer will be accepting the award on his behalf.