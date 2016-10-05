Contemporary Laker sports fans have become accustomed to teams and individuals at state gymnastics, state track and the state diving competition. Kelli Sutton, class of 1991, broke new ground in those areas at a time when girls’ sport were just getting into a groove.

As a 2016 Hall of Honor nominee, looking back at her high school career, it was more the people that mattered, more than the competition.

“It was the friendships and camaraderie,” Sutton said. “Each team had a different feel to it. Having that whole support system was my favorite part of all the sports.”

Sutton’s competitive streak was a distinct byproduct of home, more than at practice or during competition. Sutton and her brother Kirk and sister Kari, both DL graduates and successful athletes, were spurned by the actions and words of their mother Dorothy “Dottie” Sutton.

“It was you work harder everyday to improve,” said Sutton. “If you work hard there was nothing you couldn’t do. She was always pushing for women’s sports.”

Dottie also pushed for the girls to be involved in boys’ only sports early in their formative years before moving to Detroit Lakes.

“Kari and I, when we were growing up in Moorhead, we were the only two girls on a boys soccer team and wrestling team,” she said. “My mom had to go to boards to fight to get permission for us to play. She always said if there’s a sport a guy can do, a female can do it too. That’s how we grew up.”

While there was plenty of competition on the various fields of play, it was at home where the Sutton children were trained in how to compete in athletics.

“She was the most competitive person I ever met,” Sutton said of her mother. “I don’t think any of us were competitive against other people. In our family, we were competitive against ourselves. She always said every time you do something you should improve and it seemed to work for all of us.”

In the late 80’s, girls sports in Detroit Lakes were on the upswing, a distinct difference to today where the girls sports are currently dominating when it comes to state appearances.

“I think we were still building women’s sports back then,” said Sutton. “The guys football and basketball were expected to succeed. The women’s sports were still building. It was more of a surprise that we did do well. Now the attitude has changed, people realized we are just as competitive and hard-core athletes.”

Sutton held school records in track and field, went to state in diving five times and started the Laker run at state gymnastics as a key contributor on the the school’s first team appearance in 1991.

She accepted a scholarship at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington on the dive team out of high school.

“I was a little tired of sports by the time I finished high school,” she said. ”I chose springboard diving thinking it might be an easier sport, not knowing it had one of the longest seasons. We trained all year, but I loved being part of the college team. It was one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had. As a scholarship athlete it was a job; you were expected to perform and not miss anything.”

Team bonding again was a key factor in Sutton’s college success and survival being on the east coast.

“There again, the team, because I was so far away from home, all the team members who didn’t go home on the holidays, we spent those holidays together,” she said. “To this day, I still have a super strong network across the United States of college swimmers and divers.”

Sutton started behind in diving at college as her teammates and the competition had been diving from three meters in high school, where in DL she was only diving on a one-meter board.

“I had only done it in camp,” she said. “After the first year, I caught up on that.”

Sutton got up to speed quickly setting three college records both from the one-meter and three-meter springboards from 1991-95 that were recently broken last season.

“I feel I excelled in diving due to the fact that I was continuously learning and advancing throughout college in this sport,” said Sutton. “I was lucky enough to compete against Olympic divers and be challenged to improve.”

Since graduation with a BA degree, Sutton has worked in multiple fields of Park and Recreation and her main job currently is being on the other end of challenging young athletes by coaching gymnastics at a big program in Carolina.

“I have over 310 gymnasts each season and teach every single class,” she said.

Coaching gymnastics is a return to Sutton’s roots.

“When I was younger gymnastics was my love, honestly, as I got older it got hard on my body,” she said. “By the time I got to college, I enjoyed diving more because it didn’t hurt. You still get to do the spinning, the flipping and all the acrobatics of it without the pounding on your body.”

Coming full circle into the coaching realm has also allowed for a comparison and reflection on her time in Detroit Lakes.

“In Detroit Lakes, we did have some really good coaches come through,” she said. “When I look at school systems now, I’m very happy with the programs they produced in comparisons to other schools. You don’t realize until your have your own kids and look back and say that program was pretty good.”

The Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation’s Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6:45 p.m., at the Holmes Community Center Ballroom. Tickets are $25 per person, available at Central Market and the Detroit Lakes High School office. Joining Barrett in the 2016 Class are Bruce Barrett, David Johnson, Garrett Raboin, Brent Eidenschink, and the 2006 girls state golf team.