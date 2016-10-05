SOCCER: Lakers boys win second straight game

The Laker boys soccer team weathered stormy conditions and the West Ottertail United Storm Thursday night at Rotary Field.

For the first time this season, DL won back-to-back games. The victory was also the second consecutive shutout for Zach Leeb in net after defeating East Grand Forks 2-0 on Oct. 4.

Leeb made three saves in the first half and Marcus Jasken gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead unassisted bending in a corner kick in the 25th minute.

“Zach had many touches throughout the game; running out, kicking the ball away, scooping up bad passes and just helping the defense clear stuff away,” DL head coach Justin Wegleitner said.

Jasken took a defensive header on a Storm corner and sprinted out of the penalty area, crossing midfield to find Tucker Bergquist in front of the goal for the finish and a 2-0 lead in the 58th minute.

Jackson Carlblom dribbled into scoring position and beat the Storm keeper over his head for the third goal with seven minutes remaining in the game.

That is when the heaviest rain from the squall came through.

“We had to survive the last five minutes when high winds and monsoon, white, sheets of rain came down after a night of constant light rain throughout the match,” said Wegleitner. “At one point, we could barely see the white jerseys of the players on the other side of the field.”

Leeb got strong efforts from Quinn Bakken, Tyler Wirtz, Gabe Anderson in the back end.

“They did an excellent job protecting our end of the field,” Wegleitner said.

DL wraps up the regular season Thursday, Oct. 6 in Fergus Falls versus Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. The Comets won in DL 2-0 in early September.