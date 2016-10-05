VOLLEYBALL: Lakers swept at Pequot Lakes
Corina Ruud led the Patriots with 12 kills and two blocks in Pequot Lakes’ 3-0 Mid-State Conference home victory over Detroit Lakes Tuesday.
Pequot remains a game behind 3-0 Park Rapids in the conference standings after winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.
The Lakers are two games out at 1-2 in the Mid-State and 7-8 overall. The Patriots have won five of six matches to improve to 12-4.
Haidyn Gunderson led DL with eight kills, seven digs and two blocks for a Laker team that entered the contest winners of three straight games.
Abby Schramel had 22 assists; Josie Harrier had a team-high dozen digs; Teeya Doppler had six kills; Mikayla Markuson four.
Pequot's Clare Ganley had a solid night with seven kills, five ace serves and nine digs.
The Lakers host Staples-Motley (0-3, 4-15) Thursday, Oct. 6 looking to even the Mid-State and overall mark.
Park Rapids (3-0, 11-3) can wrap up the conference with a home victory over Crosby-Ironton (1-1, 11-7) Thursday, Oct. 6.
Pequot Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)
Kills
Haidyn Gunderson 8
Teeya Doppler 6
Mikayla Markuson 4
Bre Price 3
Rachael Perkins 3
Abby Schramel 3
Assists
Abby Schramel 22
Haidyn Gunderson 2
Bre Price 1
Naomi Larson 1
Digs
Josie Harrier 12
Haidyn Gunderson 7
Abby Schramel 5
Teeya Doppler 4
Macy Kirchner 4
Naomi Larson 4
Mikayla Markuson 3
Blocks
Haidyn Gunderson 2
Aces
Teeya Doppler 1
Mikayla Markuson 1
Abby Schramel 1
Naomi Larson 1