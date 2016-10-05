Search
    VOLLEYBALL: Lakers swept at Pequot Lakes

    By Robert Williams Today at 6:06 p.m.

    Corina Ruud led the Patriots with 12 kills and two blocks in Pequot Lakes’ 3-0 Mid-State Conference home victory over Detroit Lakes Tuesday.

    Pequot remains a game behind 3-0 Park Rapids in the conference standings after winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.

    The Lakers are two games out at 1-2 in the Mid-State and 7-8 overall. The Patriots have won five of six matches to improve to 12-4.

    Haidyn Gunderson led DL with eight kills, seven digs and two blocks for a Laker team that entered the contest winners of three straight games.

    Abby Schramel had 22 assists; Josie Harrier had a team-high dozen digs; Teeya Doppler had six kills; Mikayla Markuson four.

    Pequot's Clare Ganley had a solid night with seven kills, five ace serves and nine digs.

    The Lakers host Staples-Motley (0-3, 4-15) Thursday, Oct. 6 looking to even the Mid-State and overall mark.

    Park Rapids (3-0, 11-3) can wrap up the conference with a home victory over Crosby-Ironton (1-1, 11-7) Thursday, Oct. 6.

    Pequot Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)

    Kills

    Haidyn Gunderson 8

    Teeya Doppler 6

    Mikayla Markuson 4

    Bre Price 3

    Rachael Perkins 3

    Abby Schramel 3

    Assists

    Abby Schramel 22

    Haidyn Gunderson 2

    Bre Price 1

    Naomi Larson 1

    Digs

    Josie Harrier 12

    Haidyn Gunderson 7

    Abby Schramel 5

    Teeya Doppler 4

    Macy Kirchner 4

    Naomi Larson 4

    Mikayla Markuson 3

    Blocks

    Haidyn Gunderson 2

    Aces

    Teeya Doppler 1

    Mikayla Markuson 1

    Abby Schramel 1

    Naomi Larson 1

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
