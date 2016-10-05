VOLLEYBALL: Lakers swept at Pequot Lakes

Corina Ruud led the Patriots with 12 kills and two blocks in Pequot Lakes’ 3-0 Mid-State Conference home victory over Detroit Lakes Tuesday.

Pequot remains a game behind 3-0 Park Rapids in the conference standings after winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.

The Lakers are two games out at 1-2 in the Mid-State and 7-8 overall. The Patriots have won five of six matches to improve to 12-4.

Haidyn Gunderson led DL with eight kills, seven digs and two blocks for a Laker team that entered the contest winners of three straight games.

Abby Schramel had 22 assists; Josie Harrier had a team-high dozen digs; Teeya Doppler had six kills; Mikayla Markuson four.

Pequot's Clare Ganley had a solid night with seven kills, five ace serves and nine digs.

The Lakers host Staples-Motley (0-3, 4-15) Thursday, Oct. 6 looking to even the Mid-State and overall mark.

Park Rapids (3-0, 11-3) can wrap up the conference with a home victory over Crosby-Ironton (1-1, 11-7) Thursday, Oct. 6.

Pequot Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)

Kills

Haidyn Gunderson 8

Teeya Doppler 6

Mikayla Markuson 4

Bre Price 3

Rachael Perkins 3

Abby Schramel 3

Assists

Abby Schramel 22

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Bre Price 1

Naomi Larson 1

Digs

Josie Harrier 12

Haidyn Gunderson 7

Abby Schramel 5

Teeya Doppler 4

Macy Kirchner 4

Naomi Larson 4

Mikayla Markuson 3

Blocks

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Aces

Teeya Doppler 1

Mikayla Markuson 1

Abby Schramel 1

Naomi Larson 1