Conference champs shutout Lakers

Sydney Butler, left, and Emily Larson of Detroit Lakes battle for the ball Thursday night in a 3-0 Lumberjacks' victory at Rotary Field. Robert Williams/Tribune

Detroit Lakes and the Lakes to Prairie Conference champions from Bemidji played to a scoreless halftime before the Lumberjacks scored three unanswered goals to win Thursday at Rotary Field.

Annah Schussman broke the scoreless tie in the 54th minute and the Jacks made the score 2-0 on a Lindsey Hildenbrand marker in the 71st minute.

Destiny Christofferson added the third goal with less than two minutes to play.

Laura Bieberdorf stopped all three shots she saw in the first half, as the Lakers were held without a shot in the final 40 minutes. The shutout was Beiberdorf’s ninth of the season.

Laker keeper Payton Carlblom finished with four saves.

DL falls to 8-6-1 and will host Park Center (2-9-3) Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in the regular season finale.

(Forum News Service’s Micah Friez contributed to this story)

Bemidji 3, Detroit Lakes 0

BEM 0 3 -- 3

DL 0 0 -- 0

Second half:

BEM (Schussman, Holm ast) 54’,

BEM (Hildenbrand, Christopher ast) 71’,

BEM (Christofferson, Bitter ast) 78’

Saves: BEM-Bieberdorf 3; DL-Carlblom 4.