Boys fifth, girls 10th at Perham Invitational

Aaron Johnson continues to put up impressive finishes placing in the top five again this week at the Perham Invitational Thursday afternoon. Robert Williams/Tribune

Laker senior Aaron Johnson continued to put up quality finishes placing fifth and leading the Detroit Lakes boys cross country team to a third place finish, while the DL girls placed 10th.

Johnson ran 16:18.68 to lead a pack of four teammates, three in the to 20.

Zach Buboltz placed 12th in 16:45.91, followed by Tanner Olson (17th - 16:55.66), Connor Haugrud (18th - 16:55.83) and Van Gallatin in 31st with a fifth scoring time of 17:23.66.

Isaiah Stokes and Austin Gedrose finished in a pack of two in 45th and 46th places.

Senior Kenzie Ostlie moved up as the race progressed to finish 21st in 20:28.04 to pace the DL girls. Katie McConkey was 57th (22:16.04), Zoe Allen 59th (22:19.70), Ellen Teiken 63rd (22:26.00) and in 69th Molly Tinjum (22:53.22) rounding out the scoring quintet.

Elle Cymbluk placed 79th and Cortney Brodsho was 80th.

Bemidji scored 77 points to win the boys race by three points over Perham and Detroit Lakes, both teams scoring 80. Isaac Berg led the Jacks in the runner-up position behind Tyler Moore of Little Falls.

Brynnan Covington led the host Yellowjacket girls to comfortable win over Moorhead scoring 43 points to the Spuds’ 99.

Frazee's Ellie Morgan ran 19:51.92 to record the best result from an area runner in sixth place. Lake Park-Audubon's Lilly Peterson placed 18th running 20:18.44.

DL has the weekend to prepare for Monday’s Mid-State Conference race at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids at 4 p.m.

Boys team results

1 Bemidji 77, 2 Perham 80, 3 Detroit Lakes 80, 4 Moorhead 111, 5 Little Falls 114, 6 West Central 155, 7 Pequot Lakes160, 8 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 245, 9 Breckenridge-Wahpeton 288, 10 Wadena-Deer Creek 309, 11 Frazee 315, 12 Fergus Falls 328, 13 Park Rapids 351, 14 Otter Tail Central 362, 15 Roseau 401, 16 United North Central 445, 17 New York MIlls 516, 18 Bagley-Fosston 536, 19 Lake Park-Audubon 542

Top 10

1 Moore, TylerLittle Falls 15:57.81

2 Berg, Isaac Bemidji 15:59.43

3 Nelson, Ryley West Central 16:02.16

4 Kjelshus, Hunter Perham 16:16.49

5 Johnson, Aaron Detroit Lakes 16:18.68

6 Zupko, Hunter Little Falls 16:23.58

7 Dickerson, Jacob Perham16:27.43

8 Anderson, Clayton Perham 16:35.56

9 Gibbons, Eric Moorhead 16:41.25

10 Bright, Jacob West Central16:42.04

DL

5 Johnson, Aaron 16:18.68

12 Buboltz, Zach 16:45.91

17 Olson, Tanner 16:55.66

18 Haugrud, Connor 16:55.83

31 Gallatin, Van 17:23.66

45 Stokes, Isaiah 17:44.81

46 Gedrose, Austin 17:49.45

Girls team results

1 Perham 43, 2 Moorhead 99, 3 West Central 130, 4 United North Central 136, 5 Pelican Rapids 162, 6 Pequot Lakes 188, 7 Bemidji 194, 8 Park Rapids 237, 9 Fergus Falls 243, 10 Detroit Lakes 257, 11 Roseau 264, 12 Frazee 300, 13 Wadena-Deer Creek 325, 14 Otter Tail Central 326, 15 Breckenridge-Wahpeton 369, 16 Little Falls 411, 17 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 427

Top 10

1 Covington, Brynnan Perham 19:05.34

2 Kantonen, Lydia Park Rapids 19:14.03

3 Hamrin, Sadie Bemidji 19:19.52

4 Covington, Caitlin Perham 19:24.24

5 Aho, Annika United North Central 19:34.11

6 Morgan, Ellie Frazee 19:51.92

7 Nelson, Ellie Roseau 19:52.19

8 Heitkamp, Bailee Breckenridge-Wahpeton 19:54.64

9 Bright, Lexi West Central 20:02.02

10 Wegsheid, Hailey Perham 20:05.61

DL

21 Ostlie, Kenzie 20:28.04

57 McConkey, Katie 22:16.04

59 Allen, Zoe 22:19.70

63 Teiken, Ellen 22:26.00

69 Tinjum, Molly 22:53.22

79 Cymbluk, Elle 23:09.64

80 Brodsho, Cortney 23:09.66