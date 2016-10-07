Search
    Lakers wrap conference play with shutout victory

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:01 a.m.
    Rachael Perkins puts a kill past the Cardinal block in Thursday's 3-0 victory at home. Robert Williams/Tribune

    The Laker volleyball team won for the fourth time in five games with a convincing sweep of Staples-Motley Thursday night at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

    DL had little trouble and outmatched the Cardinals giving up no more than 14 points in each set.

    The Lakers won 25-11, 25-9, 25-14.

    MAGGIE BUBOLTZ

    Teeya Doppler and Mikayla Markuson led the offense with nine kills each, while Abby Schramel had 33 set assists.

    Josie Harrier and Naomi Larson had 10 and eight digs, respectively, to lead the back row.

    Markuson and Rachael Perkins each had a pair of blocks and Haidyn Gunderson recorded a team-high four ace serves.

    The Lakers are 8-8 overall finish Mid-State Conference play at 2-2.

    DL is in action Saturday, Oct. 8 at the 15-team Perham Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m. at Prairie Wind Middle School.

    Detroit Lakes 3, Staples Motley 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-14)

    Kills

    Teeya Doppler 9

    Mikayla Markuson 9

    Haidyn Gunderson 7

    Rachel Perkins 4

    Bre Price 3

    Abby Schramel 2

    Anna Cihak 1

    Assists

    Abby Schramel 33

    Rachel Perkins 2

    Digs

    Josie Harrier 10

    Naomi Larson 6

    Macy Kirchner 4

    Haidyn Gunderson 3

    Abby Schramel 3

    Teeya Doppler 2

    Kami Pachel 2

    Maggie Buboltz 1

    Mikayla Markuson 1

    Blocks

    Mikayla Markuson 2

    Rachel Perkins 2

    Teeya Doppler 1

    Haidyn Gunderson 1

    Aces

    Haidyn Gunderson 4

    Teeya Doppler 3

    Josie Harrier 2

    Naomi Larson 2

    Anna Cihak 1

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
