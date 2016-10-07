Lakers wrap conference play with shutout victory

Rachael Perkins puts a kill past the Cardinal block in Thursday's 3-0 victory at home. Robert Williams/Tribune

The Laker volleyball team won for the fourth time in five games with a convincing sweep of Staples-Motley Thursday night at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

DL had little trouble and outmatched the Cardinals giving up no more than 14 points in each set.

The Lakers won 25-11, 25-9, 25-14.

Teeya Doppler and Mikayla Markuson led the offense with nine kills each, while Abby Schramel had 33 set assists.

Josie Harrier and Naomi Larson had 10 and eight digs, respectively, to lead the back row.

Markuson and Rachael Perkins each had a pair of blocks and Haidyn Gunderson recorded a team-high four ace serves.

The Lakers are 8-8 overall finish Mid-State Conference play at 2-2.

DL is in action Saturday, Oct. 8 at the 15-team Perham Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m. at Prairie Wind Middle School.

Detroit Lakes 3, Staples Motley 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-14)

Kills

Teeya Doppler 9

Mikayla Markuson 9

Haidyn Gunderson 7

Rachel Perkins 4

Bre Price 3

Abby Schramel 2

Anna Cihak 1

Assists

Abby Schramel 33

Rachel Perkins 2

Digs

Josie Harrier 10

Naomi Larson 6

Macy Kirchner 4

Haidyn Gunderson 3

Abby Schramel 3

Teeya Doppler 2

Kami Pachel 2

Maggie Buboltz 1

Mikayla Markuson 1

Blocks

Mikayla Markuson 2

Rachel Perkins 2

Teeya Doppler 1

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Aces

Haidyn Gunderson 4

Teeya Doppler 3

Josie Harrier 2

Naomi Larson 2

Anna Cihak 1