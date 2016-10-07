Swimmers prep for True team with win over Panthers

Detroit Lakes took down Mid-State Conference foes Park Rapids 116-70 in the Panther pool Thursday.

The Lakers swept the all three relays and picked up six wins in the individual events, led by Ella Henderson’s two victories in the 50 and 100-freestyles.

Syd Gulon won the 200-freestyle; Kenna Krengel took the 200-Individual medley; Emma Disse and Lexi Yliniemi finished one-two in diving; Jennifer Tracy won the 100-backstroke race.

DL’s junior varsity also picked up a big win 130-42.

The Lakers swim at Bemidji in the Section True Team meet Saturday, Oct. 8.

Detroit Lakes 116, Park Rapids 70.

200 Medley relay

1 DL (Retz, Gulon, Westrum, Steinke) 2:00.20

2 DL (Krengel, Livermore, Tracy, M. Henderson) 2:04.28

4 DL (Gilbert, Johnson, Young, Bolar) 2:14.30

200 Freestyle

1 Syd Gulon 2:04.72

3 Abbi Smith 2:16.19

5 Addi Young 2:25.87

200 Individual Medley

1 Kenna Krengel 2:36.79

4 Elena Gilbert 2:47.85

5 Josie Retz 2:48.78

50 Freestyle

1 Ella Henderson 26.52

2 Lucy Steinke 27.11

5 Clara Livermore 28.66

1m Diving

1 Emma Disse 236.30

2 Lexi Yliniemi 218.15

4 Thia Olds 178.30

100 Butterfly

1 Ellie Ulvin PR 1:08.27

2 Evan Westrum 1:09.13

3 Lucy Steinke 1:11.73

6 Mckenna Ruchti 1:19.73

100 Freestyle

1 Ella Henderson 1:01.02

4 Rachael Bolar 1:04.51

5 Clara Livermore 1:04.54

500 Freestyle

1 Olivia Ulvin PR 6:00.39

2 Abbi Smith 6:16.78

4 Anna Schumacher 6:17.01

5 Josie Retz 6:17.53

200 Freestyle relay

1 DL (Gulon, Tracy, Steinke, E. Henderson) 1:45.04

3 DL (Bolar, M. Henderson, Smith, Krengel) 1:55.17

5 DL (Johnson, Retz, Ruchti, Nephew) 2:01.76

100 Backstroke

1 Jennifer Tracy 1:07.60

3 Elena Gilbert 1:14.32

5 Maddie Henderson 1:16.91

100 Breaststroke

1 Maija Hoveslrud PR 1:17.10

2 Chelsy Johnson 1:19.66

3 Evan Westrum 1:21.69

4 Ellie Staley 1:24.03

400 Freestyle relay

1 DL (Smith, Krengel, Livermore, Gulon) 4:08.36

3 DL (M. Henderson, Gilbert, Westrum, Johnson) 4:36.60

Junior Varsity score:

DL 130, Park Rapids 42.