Big start frustrates Perham in DL Homecoming victory

Cameron Erb holds the Paddle traveling trophy after the Lakers' Homecoming victory Friday night at Mollberg Field. Robert Williams/Tribune

Detroit Lakes jumped on Perham early scoring the first four touchdowns of the game and held off a scrappy and amped up Yellowjackets squad with a matching intensity of their own in a hard-hitting 26-14 Laker victory to retain the traveling Paddle trophy a third consecutive season on Homecoming Night Friday at Mollberg Field.

Both teams and sidelines were intense from the opening kickoff and the hits on the field matched that level with loud smacks from pads, while tempers flared at times and yellow flags noted a number of personal fouls and one ejection.

“That’s a rivalry game; that’s how they are,” Laker head coach Josh Omang said. “The ones I was a part of in the cities, same thing. A lot passion on both sides; two good programs and it was a physical game.”

The Laker defense stymied Perham’s opening drive forcing a quick punt and the offense completed a seven-play, 50-yard drive on fourth and 10 from the 15-yard line. Running back Cameron Erb snuck out of the backfield all alone and Jackson Haire lobbed an easy pass for six points. Zane Freeman’s kick was blocked and DL led 6-0 five minutes into the game.

Perham quarterback Jenson Beachy moved Perham to midfield on a nice pass to Jace Kovash but the Lakers’ Tyler Myhre stripped the ball. Haire and the offense cashed in on the turnover for six more points nine plays later on a Ben Nordmark one-yard run at the 3:22 mark. A conversion play for two points failed in the backfield.

Nordmark scored twice in the game but was hobbled by a lingering ankle injury. He played at far less than full speed.

“Benny was not 100 percent and that hurt us,” said Omang. “We’ve got a lot of injuries, it’s just one of those things. That can’t be an excuse and it’s not. Get the next guy in there and try to do a few things to help ourselves out. That’s part of the reason we practice all those other kids, just getting them ready.”

Perham continued to struggle moving the ball and the intensity on the field between the two teams ramped up in the second quarter, along with the number of big hits.

“We talked a lot about it; big rivalry week, big Homecoming week and that’s part of our tradition playing like that,” said Omang.

Perham punted and the Lakers drove quickly to the end zone again; the big play a churning 24-yard run by Cameron Erb to get inside the five. Haire scored from the one for an 18-0 lead at 9:41 of the second quarter. Perham blocked a second extra point kick.

The Yellowjackets moved the ball into DL territory but a Carson Tunheim and Tristan Wimmer sack of Beachy on third-and-six set up a fourth and long play with 6:21 until halftime. Perham nearly scored on the ensuing punt when the ball bounced perilously close to DL return man Mason Blank and he downed it in the end zone.

The Perham bench bellowed for a safety call indicating Blank touched the ball in the field of play, but the call was not made.

Perham’s Noah Christenson got the ball back picking off Haire at the 3:04 mark at the Laker 43, but the Jackets fumbled the ball back two plays later recovered by DL’s Alex Willette.

The final three minutes had more flags than first downs as the Lakers went into halftime up 18-0.

The Laker line that was outsized by Perham, but DL took advantage of opportunities and the line was efficient in moving the ball to take control of the game.

Haire took took a big hit by Perham defensive end Roo Schmitz. Haire was held off the field later in the second half as a precaution giving backup Jake Bettcher some crucial minutes.

“He’s a big strong physical quarterback, which we like, and we ran him a little bit more than we usually do,” Omang said of Haire. “He’ll be fine. I think he could have gone back in, but we just kept him out at that point of the game.”

DL took the opening kick of the second half and ate up half of the third quarter on a 13-play, 66-yard drive on a running-by-committee with Nordmark, Haire, Erb and Carson Tunheim culminating in a four-yard Nordmark scoring run to go up big 26-0 after Haire scored on a two-point conversion over the right side.

On a play in the red zone, Christenson was flagged for throwing a punch and was ejected from the game as the Yellowjackets started to show a building frustration.

Beachy rallied his troops driving 66 yards to the Laker four-yard line but Tanner Doppler picked up a Ty Moser fumble to keep the Jackets on edge.

Bettcher and the banged up Laker offense stalled deep in their own end and a short punt gave Perham the ball at the DL 25.

Beachy hit Moser on a 20-yard pass and a five-yard Beachy rush got Perham on the board 26-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Perham forced another punt and took over field position control at the Laker 40.

Five plays later, Beachy got the Jackets back in the game with a six-yard touchdown run cutting the lead to 26-14.

The teams traded fumbles in each other’s territory on the ensuing drive for each club.

Perham had a chance to make the game a one-score contest, but stalled at the Laker 12-yard line on an incomplete pass with 1:01 to play.

Bettcher ran out the clock in victory formation.

Haire led all rushers with 108 yards on 21 carries with a rushing and passing touchdown. He was 3-7 passing for 24 yards and an interception. Erb rushed for 94 yards on 15 attempts and scored once. Nordmark was 11-58 with two touchdowns.

Beachy had 83 yards on 22 carries to lead the Jackets and threw for 95 yards on 50 percent passing (7-14).

Total yards were even, 300 for DL and 297 for Perham. DL had a distinct advantage in time of possession 29:43 to Perham’s 18:17.

Each team was flagged eight times, 75 yards for Perham, 64 for the Lakers.

DL cashed in when given opportunities going 4-4 in the red zone. Perham was 50 percent on four chances inside the 20-yard line.

Beachy’s initial touchdown was the first score allowed in three home games by the Laker defense. DL sacked Beachy four times.

The road team had been 5-0 since the rivalry was renewed and the series has provided plenty of exciting moments.

In 2011, Perham’s Jordan Hein scores five touchdowns, his fifth a 92-yard strip and fumble return to the house as DL was knocking on the door in a tie game late in the fourth quarter.

In 2012, DL’s Jarret Nosal scored two fourth quarter rushing touchdowns to seal the win for the Lakers.

In 2013, Perham defeated No. 4 ranked DL 14-0 in a weather-delayed two-day game that finished Saturday afternoon.

In 2014, Luke Payne kicked his first field goal of the season from 30 yards out with 10:11 remaining in the game giving DL a 9-0 victory.

Last year, senior backup quarterback Nick Aguilar hit Jake Richter from 17 yards on fourth-and-eight with 35 seconds left in the game. Perham moved 56 yards in 30 seconds but the DL defense held the goal line at the two as time expired.

The Lakers (5-1) hit the road to East Grand Forks (2-4) Friday, Oct. 14.

“I still don’t think we’ve played a complete game on the road, so that’s going to be a big one next week, especially with that longer bus ride. I’d like to see us do that and that’s going to be a hell of a battle up there, a new field, and they battled Fergus. I know they’re not going to lay down for us.”

Perham falls to 4-2 on the season.

(Game statistics courtesy Perham statistician Ron Berns)

PER 0 0 7 7 — 14

DL 12 6 8 0 — 26

First quarter

DL - Jackson Haire 15 pass to Cameron Erb (kick blocked)

DL - Ben Nordmark 1 run (run failed)

Second quarter

DL - Jackson Haire 1 run (kick blocked)

Third quarter

DL - Ben Nordmark 4 run (Haire run)

PER - Jenson Beachy 5 run (Hunter Ditterich kick)

Fourth quarter

PER - Jenson Beachy 6 run (Hunter Ditterich kick)