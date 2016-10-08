Late goal lifts Park Center over Lakers

Park Center junior Meghan Dubois scored in the 75th minute to lift the Pirates to a 2-1 road victory Saturday over Detroit Lakes.

The Pirates had the lone first half goal and held the lead for 10 minutes after the break.

DL freshman Anna Jones chased a through ball into the penalty area was rewarded for not giving up on the play when Park Center’s keeper Rachel Huser elected to play the ball and kicked it into Jones who deflected the ball over Huser and into the open net to tie the game at one-all.

Park Center’s Katie Wang dribbled and shot a ball that got by DL keeper Payton Carlblom and and scooted wide across the goalmouth.

Upon gaining possession and avoiding Wang’s near miss, the Lakers had all the momentum, controlled the pace of play, and beat the Pirates to each loose ball consistently.

Lauren Tschider nearly scored on a cross but the play was broken up at the last minute by sophomore defender I-Netta Porte in front of an open net.

Minutes later, Tschider snuck a ball through to the net with Karrigan Hallisey open. Hallisey and Huser collided on the play with Huser making the stop, but leaving the game with a wrist injury.

After Dubois scored, Tschider had the last opportunity offensively with a shot from outside the top of the 18-yard box that was saved by Abbie Whitmore to preserve the Pirate win.

The Lakers finish the regular season 8-7-1 and will find out who the first round playoff opponent will be when Section 8A is seeded Wednesday, Oct. 12.