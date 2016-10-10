Laker tennis season ends at subsections

The no. 7-seeded Laker tennis team was knocked out of the playoffs in a first round defeat to no. 2 Thief River Falls by a score of 6-1 at Courts Plus in Fargo during subsection play Friday.

“Thief River Falls is a nightmare matchup for just about everyone in our subsection,” head coach Tanner Beauchman said. “They are a very deep team and they have tournament experience. That experience showed right away.”

The Prowlers jumped out to big leads in every match.

“I think our young team was a little intimidated right away,” said Beauchman. “We talked to the girls before the match about wanting to see them fight until the last point of the match was played, and I was happy with how we responded.”

Freshman Brina Smith recorded the lone victory at four-singles. She came back from being down two breaks 5-2 in the first set before rattling off five straight games to win the first set 7-5. Smith cruised to a 6-2 second set win.

”It was the best I have seen Brina play this year,” Beauchman said.

The Lakers entered the postseason without top player Grace Kinney, who missed the back half of the regular season with a wrist injury. DL is also one of the youngest team in the section with no seniors on the roster, four juniors, a sophomore and eight freshmen.

Freshman Shelby Busker took over the top singles spot and fought her way to a third set after dropping the opening frame 6-2 to Shawna Spears. Spears opened a 3-love lead in the second set before Busker rallied to win five of six games and force a third set tiebreaker after evening the match at a set each 6-4 in the second. Spears took the match 10-6 in the third.

“Shelby gained some valuable tournament experience,” said Beauchman.

Josey Allen and Kenzie Braukmann also strung together four straight games to force a second set tiebreaker.

Beauchman and the Lakers left Courts Plus feeling good about the season, especially, given the fact that the entire team returns next season.

“We could have easily won three matches against one of the teams that will represent our subsection at the section tournament next week,” Beauchman said. “It was promising to see our young team play their best on such a big stage. Matt Okeson, Thief River Falls coach, was so impressed with our performance that he gathered our team together to tell us how impressed he was. We don't graduate anybody from our team, so next year we should return 10 players with tournament experience.”

The Lakers had a pair of singles players and two doubles teams participating in the individual portion of the tournament.

The doubles pairing of freshman Josey Allen and junior Kenzie Braukmann won their opening match over Maren Lundberg and Alice Schindler of Fergus Falls 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, before falling to the top-seeded Prowlers’ senior duo of Kora Torkelson and Allie Okeson 6-2, 6-0 in the second round.

Okeson is a seasoned player who recorded her 100th career victory in late September.

“Their match against the Torkelson and Okeson was closer than the score looked,” said Beauchman. “Torkelson and Okeson are an intimidating pair but Josey and Kenzie didn't back down.”

Busker lost a two-and-a-half hour match that was back-and-forth with Moorhead’s Brenna Mjoness. Mjoness took the opening set 6-4; Busker answered 7-5 in the second and lost the thrid by one break 6-4.

“Shelby was one of only two freshmen to play in the individual singles tournament,” said Beauchman. “I know Shelby was pretty disappointed but she battled hard and she'll be back next year.”

The other freshman in the tournament was also a Laker in Brea Johnson, who lost her tournament debut one and one to Alexandria senior Kim Snell.

DL’s top doubles team of freshmen Mary Nelmark and Emily Skjonsberg was eliminated by Little Falls’ senior Arlene Emerson and junior Grace Schulte 6-1, 6-1.

Thief River Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 1

Singles

#1 Shawna Spears (TRF) over Shelby Busker (DL) 6-2, 4-6, 10-6

#2 Kira Beier (TRF) over Brea Johnston (DL) 6-1, 6-1

#3 Bella Nelson (TRF) over Makenna Duncan (DL) 6-0, 6-0

#4 Brina Smith (DL) over Josie Davis (TRF) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

#1 Kora Torkelson/Khloe Lund (TRF) over Emily Skjonsberg/Mary Nelmark (DL) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Karryn Leake/Hailey Kuick (TRF) over Josey Allen/Kenzie Braukmann (DL) 6-1, 7-6

#3 Allison Okeson/Jill Safranski (TRF) over Livi Hanninen/Maddie Herzog (DL) 6-1, 6-1

Individual Results

Singles

Brenna Mjoness (Moorhead) over Shelby Busker (DL) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Kim Snell (Alexandria) over Brea Johnston (DL) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Arlene Emerson/Grace Schulte (Little Falls) over Mary Nelmark/Emily Skjonsberg (DL) 6-1, 6-1

Josey Allen/Kenzie Braukmann (DL) over Maren Lundberg/Alice Schindler (Fergus Falls) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Round two

Kora Torkelson/Allie Okeson (TRF) over Josey Allen/Kenzie Braukmann (DL) 6-2, 6-0