DL swim team defends section True Team crown

The Detroit Lakes swimming and diving team swam to a second consecutive Section 8A True Team victory and will make a third straight appearance at the State True Team meet Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Lakers never trailed in the meet thanks to a strong start with three consecutive event wins.

The 200-medley relay team of Syd Gulon, Grace Livermore, Jennifer Tracy and Ella Henderson swam 1:58.09 to open the meet. Livermore anchored the final 400-freestyle relay team to a third place mark to seal the victory with Abbi Smith, Evan Westrum and Rachael Bolar.

“I knew if we were going to win it was going to be by a little bit and I was really excited,” said Gulon. “To get those younger girls down to True Team State and to experience that is always a good thing.”

While first place garners the most points, each relay team and individual swimming result counts in True Team. Each team is allowed four entries per event, including relays. Relays are double points.

The Lakers’ top three medley relays all placed in the top 10 (first, fifth and 10th) to get the scoring advantage started.

Gulon won the first of her two individual races taking the 200-freestyle in 2:01.61. She was also the top swimmer in the 500-freestyle winning with a MSHSL state qualifying time of 5:24.13.

Tracy matched Gulon’s efforts with a pair of wins taking the 200-individual medley in 2:20.43 and the butterfly in 1:02.52. Livermore was third in the IM (2:28.94); Evan Westrum placed third in the fly (1:06.45).

Henderson won the 100-freestyle in 57.49 and led off the winning 200-freestyle relay team with Steinke, Tracy and Gulon touching first in 1:55.71.

Paige Andersen was the only individual winner for Bemidji as she raced to a victory in the 50-freestyle with a time of 25.54. DL’s Ella Henderson, Lucy Steinke and Westrum placed second, fourth and fifth, respectively, with Bolar finishing in 11th.

“(Detroit Lakes') girls have been racing well all season and they keep shaving off time,” Bemidji head coach Kristen McRae said. “They’ve really set a high standard for where we need to be. But it’s a nice checkpoint for us.”

Of the 12 events, the Lakers had the top position in seven and had runners-up marks in four of the five events behind winners from other schools.

Josie Retz (1:07.69) was the backstroke runner-up to Crookston’s Kate MacGregor (1:03.98).

Livermore (1:15.75) was the breaststroke runner-up to Marley Nelson (1:13.29) of Thief River Falls.

Camryn Appert of Fergus Falls won the diving competition scoring 413.90, but the Lakers held the next three spots with Emma Disse (380.65) in second place, followed by Lexi Yliniemi (379.85), and Jackson Hegg (336.60).

The Lakers led by more than 100 points heading into the final relay with 1,680.5 points to Bemidji's 1,561.

Bemidji scored 56 points winning the 400-free relay in a field of 28 teams at 3:53.76. DL’s top team took third place to keep the Lumberjacks at bay swimming a time of 4:09.74. The Jacks made a big push at the Lakers with the remaining three Jacks teams finishing in order fourth-through sixth place.

The Lakers used the lead coming into the last race and smart races from the three remaining relay teams finishing in 10th, 14th, and 18th to win the team title by more than 60 points. DL scored 238 points to Bemidji's 296 in the 400-free for the win.

Much like the meet, as a whole, it was the entirety of the Laker team that preserved the victory.

“They all did great,” Gulon said. “We have a very diverse team which helps in the big meets. True Team every point counts and I thought we all did real good.”

Grand Rapids did not compete at the meet. The Thunderhawks were added to Section 8A beginning this season.

DL placed 11th out of 12 teams at state True Team in 2015, and finished in 12th in 2013 and 2014. Gulon noted the team's’ consistency and diversity as strengths that were not always prevalent the prior seasons as reasons to raise expectations this coming weekend.

“Our main goal is to get the team placed well at the end of it and for me individually to get up there and place because I’m seeded well in my events,” Gulon said.

Emma Disse had the best individual result at state last season with a runner-up diving finish.

State True Team will take place at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

(Forum News Service’s Austin Monteith contributed to this story)

Team results

1 Detroit Lakes 1918.5, 2 Bemidji 1857, 3 Thief River Falls 1197.5, 4 Park Rapids 1157, 5 Fergus Falls 1080, 6 Perham 1065, 7 Fosston Bagley 899, 8 Warroad/Roseau/Middlebush 870, 9 Crookston 712, 10 Staples Motley 615

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: 1 DL A (Gulon, Livermore, Tracy, E. Henderson) 1:58.09; 5 DL B (Retz, Young, Westrum, Steinke), 10 DL C (Smith, Johnson, Gilbert, R. Bolar) 2:11.43; 22 DL D (Brend, L. Krengel, M. Geredes, J. Bolar)

200 Free: 1 Gulon 2:01.61; 10 Krengel 2:18.87; 13 Schumacher 2:23.25; 19 Staley 2:28.54

200 IM: 1 Tracy 2:20.43; 3 Livermore 2:28.94; 11 M. Henderson 2:43.19; 19 Lexi Gerdes 2:54.14

50 Free: 1 Andersen (BEM) 25.54; 2 E. Henderson 25.82; 4 Steinke 27.19; 5 Westrum 27.66; 11 R. Bolar 28.71

Diving: 1 Appert (FF) 413.90; 2 Disse 380.65; 3 Yliniemi 379.85; J. Hegg 336.60; 13 Olds 160.60

100 Butterfly: 1 Tracy; 1:02.52; 3 Westrum 1:06.45; Steinke 1:10.49; 13 Gilbert 1:14.93

100 Free: 1 E. Henderson 57.49; 11 Smith 1:01.94; 12 M. Henderson 1:03.27; 20 Ruchti 1:08.72;

500 Free: 1 Gulon 5:24.13; 8 Peterson 6:16.75; 10 Schumacher 6:26.15; 12 Staley 6:30.48

200 FreeRelay: 1 DL A (E. Henderson, Steinke, Tracy, Gulon) 1:45.61; 8 DL B (Young, M. Henderson, R. Bolar, Krengel) 1:55.71; 13 DL C (Johnson, Nephew, Ruchti, Peterson) 2:00.77; DL D (Bellware, Brend, Quam, Krengel) 2:18.51

100 Back: 1 MacGregor (CRK) 1:03.98; 2 Retz 1:07.69; 6 Krengel 1:10.93; 12 Smith 1:12.83; 15 Gilbert 1:15.98

100 Breast: 1 Nelson (TRF) 1:13.29; 2 Livermore 1:15.75; 5 Young 1:18.14; 9 Johnson 1:20.22; 15 M. Gerdes 1:22.27

400 Free Relay: 1 Bemidji A (Andersen, Sether, Vincent, Yartz) 3:53.76; 3 DL A (Smith, Westrum, R. Bolar, Livermore) 4:09.74; 10 DL B (Krengel, Gilbert, Peterson, M. Henderson) 4:22.42; 14 DL C (Staley, Nephew, Retz, Schumacher) 4:34.37; 18 DL D (Krengel, L. Gerdes, Brend, Ruchti) 4:49.62.