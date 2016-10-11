Johnson, DL boys three-peat at Mid-State

Aaron Johnson (1312) led the Laker boys to the Mid-State Conference championship Monday in Park Rapids. Johnson won the individual title. Zach Buboltz (1295) was the conference runner-up. Submitted photo

The Detroit Lakes boys cross country team completed a three-peat of the Mid-State Conference championship with an all-conference performances by the starting five.

Aaron Johnson was the conference individual champion for the second consecutive year winning the race in 17:11.5, with teammate Zach Buboltz the runner-up with a time of 17:16.1.

Connor Haugrud (17:43.6), Tanner Olson (17:57.8), and Van Gallatin (18:02.1) all placed in the top 10, fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively, to earn all-conference honors.

The lakers scored 22 points to win handily over Pequot Lakes (63). Staples-Motley was third with 88 points.

Austin Gedrose (18:37.0) and Isaiah Stokes (18:40.1) had top 20 finishes in 17th and 18th places.

The Laker girls placed fourth overall after a runner-up finish in 2015 and fourth place in 2014.

Last year’s conference champion Kenzie Ostlie finished fourth individually running an all-conference time of 21:10.8.

Staples-Motley’s Kira Sweeney (19:52.5) edged Park Rapids’ Lydia Kantonen (19:58.3) for the individual title.

Ellen Teiken (16th-23:23.2), Zoe Allen (19th-23:30.7), Katie McConkey (20th-23:31.2), and Brittany Stearns (23rd-23:41.8) rounded out the Lakers’ scoring. Molly Tinjum ran 23:47.6 to place 24th. Kendra Kvebak was 31st in a time of 24:34.6.

The Lakers return to Park Rapids for the regular season finale Monday, Oct. 17, the final tune-up before sections at Little Falls Thursday, Oct. 27.

Mid-State Conference Championships

Boys team scores: DL 22, Pequot Lakes 63, Staples-Motley 88, Wadena-Deer Creek 105, Crosby-Ironton 113, Park Rapids Area 126, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 185

Top 10

1 Aaron Johnson DL17:11.5

2 Zach Buboltz DL 17:16.1

3 Tony Fitzer PL 17:19.7

4 Emmet Anderson S-M 17:40.7

5 Connor Haugrud DL 17:43.6

6 Tanner Olson DL 17:57.8

7 Reid Pierzinski PL 17:58.8

8 Van Gallatin DL 18:02.1

9 Adam Jacobi PR 18:02.5

10 Jacob Tschida PL 18:05.5

Other DL runners

17 Austin Gedrose 18:37.0

18 Isaiah Stokes 18:40.1

Girls team scores: Staples-Motley 54, Pequot Lakes 54, Park Rapids 66, DL 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 127, Crosby-Ironton 140, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163

Top 10

1 Kira Sweeney S-M 19:52.5

2 Lydia Kantonen PR 19:58.3

3 Grace McGuire PL 20:59.2

4 Makenzie Ostlie DL 21:10.8

5 Arianna LeMieur C-I 21:30.2

6 Sunshine Langworthy PL 21:37.2

7 Addison Lorber S-M 22:07.7

8 Kristin Skog PL 22:09.2

9 Whitney Steffel PR 22:35.7

10 Mackenzy Warne PR 22:41.6

Other DL runners

16 Ellen Teiken 23:23.2

19 Zoe Allen 23:30.7

20 Katie McConkey 23:31.2

23 Brittany Stearns 23:41.8

24 Molly Tinjum 23:47.6

31 Kendra Kvebak 24:34.6