Forum News Service's Mike McFeely had a chance to record an interview with Detroit Lakes, Minn., product and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen earlier today for my 970 WDAY radio show. Thielen had his career day as a Viking on Sunday with seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 31-13 victory over Houston.

Thielen says his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child at 3 a.m. Tuesday and so he’s “running on fumes.”

You can listen to the full interview from Mike McFeely's radio show by clicking here.