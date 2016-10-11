DL defeats Hawley in regular season home finale

Detroit Lakes let the first set slip away, but came back to win three straight in a 3-1 victory over Hawley in the regular season home finale on Senior Night Tuesday at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

Hawley made two comeback runs in the opening set erasing an 9-4 deficit to tie the match at 10 and using a 9-1 run in the final 10 points to come back from being down 22-16 to win 25-23. The Lakers were a point away from set point on a Teeya Doppler kill to go up 23-19 but were outscored 6-0 down the stretch.

The Lakers led most of the second set and built leads off of four tied scores (1, 9, 15, 16) Bre Price got the Lakers to set point with a kill to complete an 8-3 run. Teeya Doppler put the set away to knot the match 1-1 (25-20).

DL led 3-0 early in the third but a stretch of sloppy play from both sides kept the score tight. The Lakers held an 18-13 lead but the Nuggets rallied to tie the set at 20. An Abby Schramel ace completed a four-point Laker run, but Hawley again rallied to come within a point on a Marissa Thompson kill to reach 24-23. DL’s Teeya Doppler put the set away and the Lakers led 2-1.

The fourth set got away from the Nuggets in a hurry as DL scored 10 of the first 13 points and went on to seal the match convincingly 25-8.

Doppler led DL with 11 kills. Abby Schramel had 24 assists. Josie Harrier led with 18 digs, while Haidyn Gunderson was strong at the service line recording five aces. Bre Price and Mikayla Marksuon had three blocks each.

Thompson had 15 kills to lead the Nuggets. Hawley falls to 9-15-1.

The Lakers improve to 13-9 overall after a 4-1 run at the Perham Invitational last weekend. Detroit Lakes will play at a nine-team tournament in Brainerd Saturday, Oct. 15 and wrap up the regular season at Frazee (6-17) Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Detroit Lakes 3, Hawley 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-8)

Kills

Teeya Doppler 11

Haidyn Gunderson 9

Mikayla Markuson 9

Rachel Perkins 7

Bre Price 4

Abby Schramel 2

Josie Harrier 1

Macy Kirchner 1



Assists

Abby Schramel 24

Mikayla Markuson 2

Bre Price 2

Rachel Perkins 2

Naomi Larson 1



Blocks

Mikayla Markuson 3

Bre Price 3

Rachel Perkins 2

Teeya Doppler 2

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Abby Schramel 1



Digs

Josie Harrier 18

Haidyn Gunderson 8

ABby Schramel 6

Macy Kirchner 4

Naomi Larson 4

Mikayla Markuson 2

Bre Price 1



Aces

Haidyn Gunderson 5

Abby Schramel 3

Macy Kirchner 2

Josie Harrier 1

Naomi Larson 1