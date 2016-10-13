Laker soccer teams host playoff doubleheader today

Both Detroit Lakes soccer teams will be in action today, Thursday, Oct. 13, in a Section 8A opening round playoff doubleheader at Rotary Soccer Park.

The Laker boys (5-11) are seeded third in the northern half of the bracket and will face No. 6 Pelican Rapids (3-8-2) at 4:30 p.m. The two teams met nine days ago in DL with the Lakers winning 3-0.

The winner will face either No. 2 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (12-4) or No. 7 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (3-9-1) Saturday, Oct. 15 in the second round of subsection play.

The Lakers lost in the regular season finale at Hillcrest 4-2. A matchup with the Comets would be played in Fergus Falls.

DL also lost in Walker to the Wolves 1-0 on Sept. 13. A second round matchup with W-H-A would be played in Detroit Lakes.

The DL girls (8-7-1) are the two-seed in the subsection and face No. 7 Crookston (2-13-1) at 7 p.m. following the boys game. The Lakers swept the season series with the Pirates winning 3-1 in Crookston and 5-0 at home.

With a victory, DL will face the winner of No. 3 Alexandria (6-6-4) and No. 6 West Ottertail United (3-9-1). The Lakers won at Alexandria 2-0 in the second game of the season and swept United with a pair of shutouts 6-0 at home and 3-0 on the road.