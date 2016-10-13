Laker girls shutout Crookston in playoff opener

“We had a chat with the whole team; we know it’s Crookston and we know we’ve beaten them twice, but it’s section time and you can’t underestimate any team,” Larson said. “The seniors are all giving their teams the speech, ‘we can’t lose; we want to go to state.’ We had the same chat with our team.”

Captain Lizzie Johnson assisted on the Larson goal from a corner kick.

Larson and the Laker forwards made multiple dashes at the Crookston net in a flurry of offense early in the game.

Karrigan Hallisey had multiple opportunities and peppered the Crookston keeper before tapping in a rebound off a Lauren Tschider shot that got loose from an initial save for a 2-0 lead the Lakers took into the halftime break.

DL played comfortably in the second half keeping fresh legs on the field.

Crookston struggled to control the ball offensively, but Jayden Allrich provided some tension with a shot across the goalmouth that could have made the final moments interesting had the ball gone in the net.

The Pirates had 28 shots in the game, but none found DL starting keeper Payton Carlblom. Carlblom moved forward in the waning minutes looking to provide some offense, while backup keeper Sarah Tangen made the only save DL needed on the night.

The Lakers had 36 shots and six corner kicks and controlled tempo in a dominating offensive performance.

Anna Jones scored on a free kick with six minutes remaining in the game for the 3-0 final. The Lakers outscored Crookston (2-14-1) 11-1 in three meetings this year and head into the second round with confidence.

“We’re just trying to knock off one game at a time and hopefully, get to that section title, because our goal is to be the first DL women’s team to go to state.”

The victory was the sixth shoutout for DL this season.

The Lakers will face No. 3 Alexandria Saturday, Oct. 15 at home in a 6 p.m. game. The Cardinals defeated West Ottertail United 5-0 to advance. McKenna Ellingson recorded the game-winner at the five-minute mark. Tessa Knoblach and Kaye Paschka also tallied for the Cardinals.

DL defeated Alex 2-0 on the Cardinals’ pitch in the second game of the season.

“They were a tough team,” said Larson. “We came out really strong and that was one of our better games this season. So, it’ll be a tough one, but I think if we play to our potential and have a good game, hopefully, we will come out on top.”

The No. 2-seeded Lakers improve to 9-7-1. Alex is 7-6-4.