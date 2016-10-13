DL boys down Vikings in penalty kicks

Bad luck spoiled a potential shutout for Laker keeper Zach Leeb who allowed an own goal on a bad clearing attempt. DL’s Bailey Tulius was holding off a charging Oscar Diaz and Leeb’s clearing attempt went off Tulius and bounded slowly back into his own net for a 1-0 Pelican lead in an unlucky 13th minute.

The Vikings used the goal to push with the most sustained offensive pressure of the game from the visitors.

Sophomore Mohamed Isse worked a corner kick to senior Josue Moreno, but Leeb responded with a strong save that got play moving back upfield.

DL sophomore Jackson Carlblom responded with his own cross that found junior Wyatt McConkey. McConkey’s header tied the game and was his first goal of the season, one of great importance as the game drew to its conclusion.

“I’ve never felt anything like it,” said McConkey. “What a rush, wow! Especially, in sections, I was amazed I put it in.”

The game went to halftime knotted at one goal all.

The Lakers were clearly the aggressors, but the Vikings responded by concentrating on solid defense while working the ball quickly up the field via the long pass when possible. Four minutes into the second half the best Vikings’ chance met DL’s 12th man on the field, the right post, to keep the score tied.

Much of the second half play was more keep away then either team making charges into the penalty area and the game went to a 20-minute sudden death overtime after the second 40 minutes of play.

“It was getting intense, for sure,” McConkey said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

DL had the best opportunity in the opening 10 minutes of OT when Ben Roth and Marcus Jasken broke in front of the net but Pelican keeper Juan Franco denied Roth with Jasken breaking in for a rebound.

Roth had an open shot in the back half of overtime inside the penalty area but was hauled down on a grab of the jersey by Mahad Ali earning a penalty kick for the win with a minute remaining.

Jasken took the penalty kick but Franco was one better lunging left to make a season-saving stop.

“The first one I choked a little bit,” said Jasken. His shot was aimed high but went low and Franco made a terrific play to amp up his team as overtime went full time into penalties to decide the outcome.

Moreno was first up to give Pelican the early advantage but his shot rang off the Lakers’ 12th man. Leeb was beat by the kick but the post was one better for a second crucial time in the game.

Tri-Captain Elliot Musielewicz calmly delivered on his attempt to give the Lakers the advantage.

Yobanny Ramirez and Laker co-captain Quinn Bakken traded successful kicks to make it 2-1 DL. Alan Villagomez and Roth exchanged successful kicks, as did Ali and Laker junior Gabe Anderson. Pelican's Farah Hashi made it 4-4 and up stepped Jasken with the game on his foot again.

“The second one I was obviously a little nervous,” said Jasken. “Coach was looking up to me and I had to make the shot.”

Jasken got his shot up and over Franco, then sprinted to celebrating teammates that have played through a lot of losses to get back to a win in the postseason.

“It feels so good,” said Jasken. “The drought is over.”

The No. 3 Lakers (6-11) will face No. 2 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (13-4) in Fergus Falls Saturday, Oct. 15 at a time to be determined. The Comets advanced with a 6-1 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

“Past scores have been close,” Jasken said. “This one will be closer and hopefully in our favor. We have to communicate and get good passes, shots and have our head in the game all day of the game.”