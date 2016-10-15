Lakers overcome injuries in win at East Grand Forks

Sophomore Jacob Bettcher made his first career start in place of Jackson Haire. Haire was joined by Ben Nordmark, Sam Busker and Spencer Heimark not playing due to injuries. Tristan Wimmer went down mid-game and did not return.

East Grand Forks had their own sophomore at the helm in Carter Beck. Beck was handed midfield for starting field position after a nice kick return to start the game. The Green Wave moved 54 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead on a five-yard run by Maguire Stanislawski.

The Lakers allowed the ball to be in the hands of only four players passing only twice.

DL ran the ball into Wave territory but stalled at the 26.

After a three-and-out by the defense, Kai McLeod brought a punt return to midfield to start a seven-play, 50-yard drive capped by a nine-yard Carson Tunheim run.

Tunheim scored all three Lakers touchdowns, the final two from close range.

Wimmer went down on the opening play of the second quarter and East Grand challenged the red zone again but a false start on fourth-and-inches killed a drive at the Laker 17.

Bettcher fed a steady diet of Cameron Erb and Tristan Rader driving 86 yards, all on the ground, leading to a third-and-goal plunge by Tunheim to go up 14-7 after Erb’s deuce.

After Zane Freeman’s extra point kick was blocked on DL’s first score, Erb was the choice and was 2-2 on point-after runs.

Rader picked up the slack for Nordmark with his biggest rushing game of the season. "Rader and Bettcher, that was a heckuva night for those two,'' said DL coach Josh Omang, adding that nothing was changed without Nordmark and Haire.

The Lakers had the final drive of the first half starting inside their own five and moved to near midfield before giving the ball up on a Bettcher interception on the final play. Bettcher was 0-2 passing on a night that was all ground and pound.

The opening drive of the second half went 65 yards on 12 rushing plays by Bettcher and Erb setting up Tunheim from the one for his third touchdown.

The teams traded fourth quarter turnovers on a fumble recovery by EGF Chase Olderback and an interception of Beck by DL's Trey Greer to ice the win.

The Laker defense was stout holding EGF to less than 150 total yards.

Erb had a big game rushing 30 times, surpassing 200 yards. Bettcher had 45 yards rushing on 13 carries, Rader was 17 for 72 and Tunheim cleaned up the dirty work on six carries, half finding the end zone, and 29 yards.

The 6-1 Lakers will face 2-5 Thief River Falls at Mollberg Field Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The Prowlers were upended by Pequot Lakes 28-14.

Other Section 8-4A teams in action:

Fergus Falls 36, Park Rapids 0 in Fergus. Alexandria 35, Rocori 0.

Zimmerman 40, Little Falls 20.

SC Tech 28, Willmar 14

DL 6 8 8 0 — 22

EGF 7 0 0 0 — 7

First quarter

EGF - Maguire Stanislawski 5 run (Selk kick)

DL - Carson Tunheim 9 run (kick blocked)

Second quarter

DL - Carson Tunheim 1 run (Erb run)

Third quarter

DL - Carson Tunheim 1 run (Erb run)