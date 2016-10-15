8A SOCCER: Comets end Laker season in shutout

The Lakers trailed by only a goal at halftime. Laker junior keeper Zach Leeb stopped a penalty kick in the first half to keep the score a one-goal deficit.

The Comets got on the scoreboard in the 28th minute on the eventual game-winning header by Young Ju Yoo. Tommy Thompson earned the assist on a corner kick.

Two minutes into the second half, Hillcrest turned up the offense, led by sophomore Nick Foss.

Foss set up the final three goals of the game hitting Young Ju Yoo for the second goal and put the game out of reach at 3-0 on a free kick over the defense that found Abdony Sokiri for the goal.

A Foss free kick caromed off the crossbar to senior Braydon Consley for the 4-0 final.

Detroit Lakes did put the ball into the back of the net once in the second half, but the play was ruled offsides.

The Lakers finish the season 5-12-1 and Saturday’s matchup marks the end for eight DL seniors. The Comets (14-4) advance to face the winner of St. Cloud Cathedral and Rocori for a spot in the section final.