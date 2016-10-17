Lakers match 2015 finish placing 11th at State True Team

The Lakers compiled 1,016.5 points, finishing ahead of Hibbing (897) and behind 10th place Dassel-Cokato with 1,182 points. Visitation, the three-time MSHSL Class A champions, defeated Hutchinson 2,163.5 to 2,044.

This year’s Laker team has put school records in jeopardy each meet and the team of Ella Henderson, Lucy Steinke, Jennifer Tracy, and Syd Gulon broke the 200-freestyle relay mark of 1:44.42 with a new time of 1:44.23. The foursome set the previous mark Sept. 27 in a victory over Perham. The time was good for a fifth place finish, by far the best relay finish of the day for DL. By way of comparison, Visitation’s top team won the race in 1:40.66, showcasing the quality of competition at this year’s meet.

Emma Disse placed third in diving with Lexi Yliniemi close behind in fifth place. Disse was the 2015 runner-up and Yliniemi improved from the seventh place finish last season.

Gulon had a pair of top five individual performances placing fourth in the 200-freestyle and fifth in the 500-freestyle.

Tracy added a fifth place 100-butterfly time of 1:01.50 and cracked the top 10 in the individual medley placing eighth (2:17.75).

Top 20 marks were elusive in the 100-freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

Ella Henderson swam 58.79 to place 22nd in the 100-free six seconds behind Foley’s Kasey Milstroh in the top spot.

Josie Retz was the top Laker in the backstroke swimming a 26th place time of 1:08.01. Sartell’s Anna won the event swimming 58.82.

In the breaststroke, Livermore swam a time of 1:17.13 to finish in 23rd place. Sophia Nevin, of Northfield, paced the field in 1:06.62.

The Lakers 200-medley relay team of Gulon, Livermore, Tracy and Ella Henderson had a 14th place finish to start the meet swimming 1:59.30, nine seconds off the winning pace of Hutchinson’s top team (1:50.14).

The top 400-freestyle relay team of Abbi Smith, Kenna Krengel, Maddie Henderson and Livermore placed 36th in the field of 48 teams with a time of 4:20.51.

The Lakers placed 11th last season with a point total of 953 and 12th in 2014 scoring 690 points.

DL wrapped up a busy week of three meets in seven days and have a needed break until Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Bemidji in the final dual of the season before conference and section races.

Minnesota Class A State True Team

Team scores:

1. Visitation 2163.5

2. Hutchinson 2044

3. Sartell - St Stephen 1869.5

4. Northfield 1674

5. Breck School 1498

6. Mankato West 1488.5

7. Melrose Area 1368

8. Foley 1250.5

9. Monticello 1185.5

10. Dassel-Cokato 1182

11. Detroit Lakes 1016.5

12. Hibbing 897

200 Medley Relay

1 Hutchinson 1:50.14

14 DL A 1:59.30 (Gulon, Livermore, Clara, Tracy, E. Henderson)

27 DL B 2:05.36 (Retz, Young, Westrum, Steinke)

38 DL C 2:11.19 (Krengel, Johnson, Gilbert, R. Bolar)

46 DL D 2:19.91 (Brend, Staley, Martin, J. Bolar)

200 Freestyle

1 Lexi Kucera, HTCH 1:55.14

5 Syd Gulon 2:02.22

43 Abbi Smith 2:19.63

44 Kaitlyn Peterson 2:19.81

46 Anna Schumacher 2:23.34

200 Individual Medley

1 Alyssa Eckstein MONT 2:11.41

8 Jennifer Tracy 2:17.75

29 Clara Livermore 2:32.08

44 Maddie Henderson 2:43.43’

48 Lexi Gerdes 2:51.93

1m Diving

1 Claire Boschee SART 416.85

3 Emma Disse 381.85

5 Lexi Yliniemi 344.65

13 Thia Olds 311.05

26 Jackson Hegg 130.85

100 Butterfly

1 Lorelei Gaertner VIS 58.73

5 Jennifer Tracy 1:01.50

23 Evan Westrum 1:07.26

36 Lucy Steinke 1:11.42

45 Elena Gilbert 1:15.07

100 Freestyle

1 Kasey Milstroh FOLY 52.28

22 Ella Henderson 58.79

42 Kenna Krengel 1:03.30

45 Maddie Henderson 1:04.54

48 Mckenna Ruchti 1:07.32

500 Freestyle

1 Maria Mattaini VIS 5:11.93

4 Syd Gulon 5:24.81

40 Ellie Staley 6:21.11

41 Kaitlyn Peterson 6:21.22

44 Anna Schumacher 6:25.74

200 Freestyle Relay

1 Visitation 1:40.66

5 DL A 1:44.23 (school record) (E. Henderson, Steinke, Tracy, Gulon)

36 DL B 1:55.77 (R. Bolar, M. Henderson, Young, Smith)

42 DL C 1:58.68 (Peterson, Nephew, Martin, Johnson)

47 DL D 2:13.34 (J. Bolar, Bellware, Brend, L. Krengel)

100 Backstroke

1 Anna Ellis SART 58.82

26 Josie Retz 1:08.01

37 Kenna Krengel 1:11.65

45 Elena Gilbert 1:13.58

46 Abbi Smith 1:13.69

100 Breaststroke

1 Sophia Nevin NFLD 1:06.62

23 Clara Livermore 1:17.13

25 Addi Young 1:17.47

31 Chelsy Johnson 1:19.44

36 Madi Gerdes 1:20.85

400 Freestyle Relay

1 Hutchinson 3:38.58

36 DL A 4:20.51 (Smith, K. Krengel, M. Henderson, Livermore)

38 DL B 4:23.50 (R. Bolar, Westrum, Johnson, Peterson)

45 DL C 4:41.48 (Retz, Gilbert, Nephew, Schumacher)

47 DL D 4:54.13 (L. Krengel, Brend, Gerdes, Staley)