Sled Hockey exhibition fundraiser Sunday. Oct. 23

The game will be a big day for the Hilde family of Detroit Lakes. Not only are brothers Tanner and Logan getting to show the public their talents on the ice, their dad, Jason, will have the opportunity to see his boys play hockey against the Detroit lakes High School boys in a game of a lifetime.

There is a free will donation at the door for admission. For every $5 donated at the door, fans will receive one door prize entry. All proceeds will go directly to Hope Inc.

Hope Inc. is dedicated to providing sports and recreational opportunities critical to the health and development of children and adults with mobility challenges and their families.

To donate door prizes or for more information, please contact Bonnie Seebold | email: seebold_@hotmail.com, phone: 218-850-9302 or Judy Dahl, email: jjdahl@arvig.net.

The game begins at 4 p.m. in Arena No. 1.

Turkey sandwiches and other concessions will be available - all free with a donation.

Following the first game will be an exhibition, in which members of Hope Inc. (including Logan and Tanner Hilde) will participate. This part is open for anyone to come out and try a sled.