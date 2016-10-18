Laker boys victorious, girls seventh at XC season finale

The top four spots consisted of runners from DL and West Central with Ryley Nelson winning in 16:18.2. Laker front-runner Aaron Johnson placed second running a time of 16:39.8, followed by WCA’s Jacob Bright (16:43.3) and DL’s Zach Buboltz (16:53.7).

The Lakers boys put together a team effort with four runners in the top 11 positions to post another victory this season defeating runners-up West Central Area by 32 points Monday at the final regular season meet of the year, the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Course.

The top four spots consisted of runners from DL and West Central with Ryley Nelson winning in 16:18.2. Laker front-runner Aaron Johnson placed second running a time of 16:39.8, followed by WCA’s Jacob Bright (16:43.3) and DL’s Zach Buboltz (16:53.7).

The remaining three scoring runners for the Lakers made up the difference in team points with Connor Haugrud in seventh (17:05.3), Tanner Olson in 11th (17:12.5), and Isaiah Stokes in 22nd place running 17:56.6.

West Central’s three through five runners placed in 13th, and 31st and 32nd.

Van Gallatin(24th-17:59.7) and Austin Gedrose (28th-18:13.0) battled with Stokes for the top five Lakers in the pack.

Pequot Lakes placed third in the large field scoring 78 points to finish five places behind West Central Area. Reid Pierzinski was sixth overall to pace the Patriots running a time of 17:03.6.

Frazee finished 10th (279) in the team standings led by Michael Miller (29th-18:16.8) and Tanner Eischens (37th-18:28.7).

Lake Park-Audubon was 17th scoring 501 led by Bailey Johnson in 81st position (20:03.1).

Kenzie Ostlie placed 22nd in the girls 5K running a time of 21:11.1 to lead the Laker girls to seventh place in the team standings.

DL scored 186 points finishing behind West Central Area 64, Pelican Rapids 70, Pequot Lakes 139, East Grand Forks 139, Staples-Motley 153, and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163.

Park Rapids Area’s Lydia Kantonen won the girls race on her home course in a time of 19:32.4 defeating Staples-Motley’s Kira Sweeney by nine seconds (19:41.3).

Ellen Teiken (39th-22:29.8) and Zoe Allen (41st-22:34.7) were the second and third Lakers to cross the line, while Molly Tinjum (50th-23:05.7) and Kendra Kvebak (71st-24:04.5) rounded out the DL scoring.

Frazee’s Ellie Morgan continued her strong season placing fourth overall in a time of 19:59.4. Teammate Megan Danielson was 13th (20:36.7) leading the Hornets to 214 points and a ninth place team finish.

Lake Park-Audubon’s Lily Peterson ran 20:46.7 to finish in 16th place overall and pace the Raiders.

The Section 8AA state qualifying meet will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the Little Falls Golf Course. The Lakers ran there Sept. 15 with the boys placing fifth and girls 20th in a competitive field.

Boys Team results

Detroit Lakes 41, West Central Area 73, Pequot Lakes 78, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 152, Staples-Motley 187, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 188, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 215, Park Rapids Area 226, Thief River Falls 257, Frazee 279, Warroad 287, Hawley 295, Roseau 296, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 345, Pelican Rapids 449, Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 472, Lake Park-Audubon 501, Bagley/Fosston 514, West Marshall 559, Crookston INC, East Grand Forks INC, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy INC, Laporte INC.

Top 10

1 Ryley Nelson WCA 16:18.2

2 Aaron Johnson DL 16:39.8

3 Jacob Bright WCA 16:43.3

4 Zach Buboltz DL 16:53.7

5 Hans Frank-Holzner HLA 17:02.3

6 Reid Perzinski PL 17:03.6

7 Connor Haugrud DL 17:05.3

8 Hunter Gowin B-W 17:06.5

9 Tony FItzer PL 17:06.9

10 Christian Sterton A-B/NCW 17:09.1

Detroit Lakes

2 Aaron Johnson 16:39.8

4 Zach Buboltz 16:53.7

7 Connor Haugrud 17:05.3

11 Tanner Olson 17:12.5

22 Isaiah Stokes 17:56.6

24 Van Gallatin 17:59.7

28 Austin Gedrose 18:13.0

Girls Team results

West Central Area 64, Pelican Rapids 70, Pequot Lakes 139, East Grand Forks 139, Staples-Motley 153, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163, Detroit Lakes 186, Thief River Falls 190, Frazee 214, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 220, Warroad 226, Roseau 246, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 315, Park Rapids Area iNC, A-B/NCW INC, B/F INC, Crookston INC, Hawley INC, HLA INC, LP-A INC, Laporte INC, West Marshall INC

Top 10

1 Lydia Kantonen PRA 19:32.4

2 Kira Sweeney S-M 19:41.3

3 Ellie Nelson ROS 19:47.0

4 Ellie Morgan FRA 19:59.4

5 Katherine Geist CRO 20:06.5

6 Lexi Bright WCA 20:16.6

7 Bailee Heitkamp B-W 20:20.7

8 Ella Van Kempen WCA 20:28.6

9 Langworthy Sunshine PL 20:30.7

10 Jerzie Finstad TRF 20:33.7

Detroit Lakes

22 Kenzie Ostlie 21:11.1

39 Ellen Teiken 22:29.8

41 Zoe Allen 22:34.7

50 Molly Tinjum 23:05.7

71 Kendra Kvebak 24:04.5

72 Cortney Brodsho 24:05.0

76 Elizabeth Kvebak 24:25.0