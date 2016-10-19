Lakers finish regular season with 17th victory

The opening set was tight to a 12-11 lead before DL hit the accelerator winning 13 of 14 points.

DL had a resounding final four points in a kill from Haidyn Gunderson, followed by a Mikayla Markuson kill, an ace by Naomi Larson leading to Abby Schramel’s now patented left-handed tip behind her head to open space on the Frazee front line for set point.

Frazee rallied in the second leading another close score 13-12 before back-to-back Laker blocks turned the score around 14-13.

DL had a distinct height advantage, but the Hornets found a weakness in the DL middle and were the benefactors of Laker errors that were nonexistent in the opening frame.

The Hornets’ Paige Ziegler took a stray dig from the Laker back line that set up for the Frazee freshman middle hitter dead center of the net and she blasted the ball for a 22-19 lead. The teams traded errors to put Frazee two points from evening the match 23-20.

Larson had a pair of difficult digs that kept points alive for DL, but a hitting error setup Frazee’s Paige Oswald, who aced the Hornets into a 1-1 tie.

The Lakers stormed back in the third set opening a 14-5 lead and closing out the third scoring 11 of 15 points to go up 2-1.

The Hornets remained within four points and attacking distance through the midway point of the final set. A big Teeya Doppler block gave DL an 11-7 advantage and Mikayla Markuson’s kill kept the lead at 13-9. The Lakers pulled away outscoring the Hornets 12-5 down the stretch to seal the victory.

Teeya Doppler led in kills with 17; Haidyn Gunderson and Rachael Perkins were in double figures with 10 each. Abby Schramel had 45 assists and five blocks. Markuson led in blocks with six and was second on the team in digs with nine, behind Josie Harrier’s team-high 16. Larson had a strong night from the service line with five aces; Doppler added a trio of winning serves.

The Hornets finished the regular season 6-20. DL improves to 17-12 and are 16-7 after a 1-5 start to the year. QRF seeding for the Section 8AAA playoffs will be announced Sunday, Oct. 23. The top three teams get a first round bye leaving five first round games with home dates for the top five. The Lakers are projected to be the seven or eight seed out of all 13 teams, which would give DL a home date to open the postseason Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Detroit Lakes 3, Frazee 1 (25-12, 22-15, 25-8, 25-14)

Kills

Teeya Doppler 17

Haidyn Gunderson 10

Rachael Perkins 10

Mikayla Markuson 8

Bre Price 3

Abby Schramel 1

Assists

Abby Schramel 45

Naomi Larson 2

Digs

Josie Harrier 16

Mikayla Markuson 9

Naomi Larson 9

Haidyn Gunderson 8

Abby Schramel 7

Teeya Doppler 5

Macy Kirchner 4

Blocks

Mikayla Markuson 6

Abby Schramel 5

Bre Price 4

Teeya Doppler 2

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Rachel Perkins 1

Aces

Naomi Larson 5

Teeya Doppler 3

Mikayla Markuson 1

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Josie Harrier 1