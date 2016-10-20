Injuries have plagued the Lakers this season as Sam Busker and Jackson Haire also returned to the starting lineup this week.

“We’ve been banged up early,” running back Cameron Erb said. “All these injuries are starting to end and you saw Ben back today and he had a heck of a game; that’s the Ben we all love to watch. That’s fun to watch.”

Nordmark rushed for 84 yards on only seven carries scoring on three of those rushes showing no signs of the limp that plagued him at Pequot Lakes and kept him out last week at East Grand Forks.

Both teams traded punts on opening drives. Brady Labine struck first for the Lakers picking off Brayden Johnson to set the Lakers up at the Prowlers’ 39-yard line.

After a motion penalty, Nordmark scored from 44 yards out and Zane Freeman kicked the extra point for a 7-0 DL lead at 7:32 of the first quarter.

The Lakers spread the ball evenly between Haire, Nordmark, Tristan Rader and Erb utilizing all four backs and their unique skills to move the ball consistently.

“Everyone touching the ball; it creates good depth for the team and it’s good for us to get all those reps,” Erb said. “Having those backups, when we get tired, and all that, it’s huge. It really is huge.”

On the Prowlers’ first play from scrimmage Isaac Cihak stripped the ball as the Laker defense provided consecutive takeaways and the offense cashed in.

Nordmark took the ball three of four times to move to the one-yard line and scored from the one to make it 14-0 at the six-minute mark of the opening frame.

Nordmark scored his third touchdown from the six to cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive highlighted by a 40-yard hookup from Haire to Tanner Doppler down the right sideline to get into scoring position.

The Lakes led 21-0 three minutes into the second quarter.

Thief River Falls got a big kickoff return from Noah Hawkins to the Laker 38 and got on the scoreboard on a third down 20-yard pass from Johnson to Hawkins. The point after kick was low and the Lakers led 21-6 with seven minutes to play until halftime.

DL’s final drive of the half stalled at the Prowler 19 on an incomplete pass.

Cihak set up another touchdown wreaking havoc in the Prowler backfield on a lateral play forcing his second fumble of the day giving the Laker offense the ball on the eight-yard line late in the third quarter.

Haire scored easily from the two on third-and-goal and Freeman made his fourth PAT kick to put DL up 28-6.

Haire and McLeod connected on a 36-yard pass to give DL another scoring chance deep in Prowler territory but the drive ended on a Derick Newland interception of Haire at the 14-yard line.

The Laker defense allowed nothing in response and DL gave the ball back at midfield on a failed fourth-and-three attempt with six minutes remaining in the game.

Hawkins scored to cap the Prowler drive on a two-yard run.

Jake Bettcher added a 74-yard touchdown run in relief of Haire late in the game. Bettcher kept the ball on the option, cut up the middle of the field and sprinted down the right hash to paydirt for the 34-12 final.

Bettcher had two carries for 76 yards. Rader rushed 10 times for 37 yards and Erb had 57 yards on 15 carries.

Bettcher is coming into his own after a start and a victory at East Grand Forks in place of Haire, while Erb has been the workhorse while Rader and Nordmark have been sidelined and was likely the most valuable offensive player for the Lakers this season after a tough start of his own.

“I got injured early and it set me back,” said Erb. “I just came back and was hitting every day and did the job. These guys have been helping me out and it’s been good running behind these guys.”

The Laker offensive line has been solid and has shown improvement as the season has worn on to compliment a defense that has the potential to win games on their own heading into the postseason.

“I think we’ll do the same thing we’ve been doing, keep hitting it hard and it’s been really good,” said Erb.

Haire connected on four passes for 114 yards, three completions to McLeod for 74 yards.

The Lakers finish regular season play at 7-1 under first year Head Coach Josh Omang, who has endeared himself to his players quickly.

“Motivation: he’s almost to me like a father figure in football,” said Erb. “He’s there; he cares and the amount of belief he has in this team fuels the fire for us.”

The Lakers (7-1) finished in sole possession of second place in the Midwest Red District. Coming into Wednesday’s play, a Perham victory at home over Fergus Falls would have created a three-way tie at 6-1 for the district title between the Lakers, Jackets and Otters.

Fergus Falls completed the sweep going 7-0 in district play and 8-0 overall in a 36-8 trouncing of the Yellowjackets.

DL’s lone blemish on the schedule was an ugly, turnover-filled, 12-6 defeat in Fergus Falls week three.

Section 8-4A playoff seeding will be calculated Thursday, Oct. 20.

Detroit Lakes 34, Thief River Falls 12

TRF 0 6 0 6 — 12

DL 14 7 7 6 — 34

First quarter

DL - Ben Nordmark 44 run (Freeman kick)

DL - Ben Nordmark 1 run (Freeman kick)

Second quarter

DL - Ben Nordmark 6 run (Freeman kick)

TRF - Brayden Johnson 20 pass to Noah Hawkins (Kick failed)

Third quarter

DL - Jackson Haire 2 run (Freeman kick)

Fourth quarter

TRF - Noah Hawkins 2 run (Pass failed)

DL - Jake Bettcher 74 run (Kick blocked)