Area playoff scoreboard Oct. 24-27
Monday, Oct. 24
Volleyball
Section 6A (Second round games Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.)
No. 10 Frazee 3, No. 7 Rothsay 1 (Set scores not reported)
Hornets (7-20) will play at No. 2 New York Mills (18-7).
No. 9 NCE/UH 3, No. 8 Waubun 1 (16-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18)
Titans (10-14-1) face top-seeded Sebeka (17-11) on the road. Bombers end season 12-13.
No. 6 Menahga 3, No. 11 Lake Park-Audubon 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-11)
Braves (10-15) play at No. 3 Breckenridge (16-9). Raiders finish the year 3-18-1.
Section 8A (Second round games Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Mahnomen 3, No. 9 Indus 0 (25-22, 25-5, 25-19)
Indians (5-23) advance to face No. 1 Win-E-Mac (18-10).
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Football
Section 6-9man
No. 1 Waubun 34, No. 8 Cass Lake-Bena 8
No. 4 Ada-Borup 19, No. 5 Rothsay 12
No. 3 NCE/UH 30, No. 6 Norman County West 14
No. 3 Nevis 66, No. 7 Laporte 0
Section 6A
No. 4 Browerville/Eagle Valley 33, No. 5 Lake Park-Audubon 14
Section 8A
No. 1 Mahnomen 2, Red Lake 0 (Forfeit)
Section 8AA
No. 2 Hawley 42, No. 7 Frazee 22
Section 8AAA
No. 4 Pequot Lakes 35, No. 5 Park Rapids 22
No. 3 Perham 42, No. 6 East Grand Forks 25
Section 8AAAA
No. 1 Fergus Falls (8-0), No. 2 Detroit Lakes (7-1) (BYE)
No. 4 Willmar 42, No. 5 Thief River Falls 6. (Willmar plays at Fergus Falls Saturday, Oct. 29)
No. 3 Rocori 33, No. 6 Little Falls 7 (Rocori plays at DL Saturday, Oct. 29)
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Volleyball
No. 9 Becker (14-12) at No. 8 Detroit Lakes (17-12) 7 p.m. (Winner plays at No.1 Moorhead (21-6) Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Cross Country
Detroit Lakes at Section 8AA meet at Little Falls Golf Course Boys 3:30 p.m./Girls 4 p.m.