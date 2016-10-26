Bemidji slips by Laker swimmers in final dual

Jennifer Tracy and Syd Gulon each recorded victories in two events.

Tracy won the 200-freestyle (2:09.57) and the 100-butterfly (1:02.88).

Gulon touched first in the 200-individual medley (2:17.12) and the 500-freestyle (5:23.84).

Emma Disse (254.65) and Lexi Yliniemi (213.95) took the top two diving places. Jackson Hegg scored 193.70 for fourth place.

The Lakers opened the meet with a win in the 200-medley relay and picked up a second win in the 200-freestyle relay, but Bemidji was strong in the final three events to earn the meet victory.

Paige Andersen won two individual events to lead the Jacks, taking first in the 50-freestyle with a time of 25.49 and the 100-freestyle in 56.79.

Alyssa Mess won the 100-breaststroke in 1:13.91 while Madi Knutson won the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:07.80.

In the junior varsity race, Detroit Lakes defeated Bemidji 88-74.

The Lakers will compete next in the Mid-State Conference championships Friday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. in Park Rapids.

Bemidji 95, Detroit Lakes 91

200 Medley Relay: 1-DL A 1:58.56. 2-Bemidji A 2:03.16; 3- DL B 2:07.23; 4-Bemidji B 2:20.05; 3-DL C 2:22.30

200 Free: 1-Jennifer Tracy (DL) 2:09.07. 2-Takkunen (BEM) 2:12.20; 3-Jacobson (BEM) 2:13.79;4-Nyberg (BEM) 2:17.98; 5-Kaitlyn Peterson (DL) 2:21.35; 6-Anna Schumacher (DL) 2:22.97.

200 IM: 1-Syd Gulon (DL) 2:17.12. 2-Mess (BEM) 2:29.27; 3-Sether (BEM) 2:31.19; 4-Dais (BEM) 2:35.15; 5-Clara Livermore (DL) 2:35.53; 6-Maddie Henderson (DL) 2:44.86.

50 Free: 1-Paige Andersen (BEM) 25.29; 2-Ella Henderson (DL) 25.85; 3-Vincent (BEM) 26.96; 5-Knutson (BEM) 28.09; 6-Evan Westrum (DL) 28.23.

Diving: 1-Emma Disse (DL) 254.65; 2-Lexi Yliniemi (DL) 213.95; 3-Howard (BEM) 207.65; 4-Jackson Hegg (DL) 193.70; 5-A.Corradi (BEM) 180.30; 6-E.Corradi (BEM) 153.00.

100 Fly: 1-Jennifer Tracy (DL) 1:02.88; 2-Yartz (BEM) 1:07.94; 3-Evan Westrum (DL) 1:10.05; 4-Jacobson (BEM) 1:11.18; 5-Mckenna Ruchti (DL) 1:19.03; 6-Palmer 1:22.17.

100 Free: 1-Paige Andersen (BEM) 56.79; 2-Ella Henderson (DL) 57.78; 3-Vincent (BEM) 58.97; 4-Lucy Steinke (DL) 59.72; 5-Takkunen (BEM) 59.98; 6-Abbi Smith (DL) 1:02.80.

500 Free: 1-Syd Gulon (DL) 5:23.84; 2-Sether (BEM) 5:54.90; 3-Davis (BEM) 5:59.29; 4-Quick (BEM) 6:07.30; 5-Kaitlyn Peterson (DL) 6:07.30; 6-Anna Schumacher (DL) 6:17.96.

200 Free Relay: 1-Detroit Lakes A 1:45.42. 2-Bemidji A 1:45.71; 3-DL B 1:53.27; 4-Bemidji B 1:53.31; 5-DL C 1:57.07.

100 Back: 1-Madi Knutson (BEM) 1:07.80; 2-Yartz (BEM) 1:08.50; 3-Josie Retz (DL) 1:08.65; 4-Kenna Krengel (DL) 1:11.68; 5-Nyberg 1:14.79; 6-Abbi Smith (DL) 1:16.06.

100 Breast: 1-Alyssa Mess (BEM) 1:13.91; 2-Clara Livermore (DL) 1:18.30; 3-Addi Young (DL) 1:18.35; 4-Chelsy Johnson (DL) 1:19.36; 5-Port (BEM) 1:19.86; 6-Saiger (BEM) 1:22.89.

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji B 3:58.57. 2-Bemidji A 4:01.14; 3-DL A 4:09.66; 4-DL B 4:26.95; 5- DL C 4:45.10.