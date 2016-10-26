DL volleyball opens playoffs with 3-1 home victory

The game was a rematch of last year’s elimination game where Becker knocked out the Lakers by the same score in the quarterfinals.

“It was come out and play smart, and hard too,” said sophomore Teeya Doppler.

Doppler and junior Haidyn Gunderson did that early giving the Lakers a 1-0 lead.

Gunderson had a pair of aces to give DL some space up 17-13 and followed it up with a big dig that went into the rafters, was somehow found by Abby Schramel, who got the wild ball over to Doppler for a kill and an 18-15 lead.

The Bulldogs scored only three more points the rest of the first set as the Lakers went on a 7-3 run to win 25-18.

“We just had to go hard and not let them get up on us,” junior Rachael Perkins said.

The Lakers aimed for the start of a sweep building a 16-10 lead in the second set on another crazy play.

Naomi Larson made a difficult dig that sent the ball floating high and outside the court. Schramel went crashing into the scorer’s table to get the ball back to the net where Mikayla Markuson was waiting for an emotional point scored.

A Markuson ace gave the Lakers a seven-point lead at 20-13 and the team’s traded points to 23-18 Lakers.

Becker rallied with eight consecutive points to even the match - two big scores on a pair of Hope Amundson aces, the second off the net for set point 24-23. A Laker error allowed the Bulldogs to pull off the comeback 25-23.

“When we got in that slump we started playing like individuals and not doing our job - but our teammate's job,” said Laker head coach Stephanie Miller. “We talked about coming out as a team and it worked out in our favor.”

The third set was tight with neither team building a lead more than three points to a tie at 11-all. The ensuing point was lengthy until Jessica Gruber gave the Bulldogs the lead back. Perkins answered to tie at 12-12 and the process continued to tie scores at 14 and 18.

DL used a 7-4 run during crunch time to take a 2-1 lead with a 25-22 victory.

Doppler gave the Lakers set point on an ace serve off the net that mirrored Amundson’s play from the previous set.

Gunderson had the set-winning kill as the third set was a showcase of DL’s team-oriented play.

“They hit a lot to our base defense,” Miller said. “All you have to do is be where you’re supposed to be and you’re going to get that ball up. They figured that out right away and they are starting to really be in tune with each other. We’re getting better at playing as a unit.”

The teams played through five ties to a 14-all deadlock in the fourth set. Amundson led the Bulldogs to a 6-2 lead but the Lakers scored four consecutive points, including two Bre Price kills to answer.

Markuson stopped a Bulldog run with a kill to cut Becker’s lead to 14-10 and the Lakers again put together a string of four points.

Becker bounced back with five straight to lead 20-15 until Doppler sent a lightly-touched ball behind the Bulldog front line to stop the run.

Down 22-17 and not wanting to go to a deciding fifth set, the DL offense made another run to get within a point on a Price block. A Doppler ace, her fifth of the game, pulled the Lakers even 22-22.

A Gunderson block gave the Lakers the lead and she followed it with a kill to set up match point, which ended on a block by Perkins that dropped safely behind the attacking Bulldogs for a home playoff victory.

“That was one of our goals,” Doppler said.

“I was really excited,” said Perkins.

“These ladies have worked so, so hard this season and today it all clicked at once,” Miller said. “We talked about it’s we before me - that’s our attitude.”

Schramel had a stellar game leading with 38 assists. She was in the right place at the right time consistently.

“Abby gets all the sets up to us and gets us the kills,” said Doppler. “She works her butt off.”

Doppler and Gunderson led in kills with 16 and 11, respectively.

Price and Perkins led in blocks with six and three.

Josie Harrier was again the leader in the back with a team-high 19 digs. Larson was also strong in the back row with nine digs, a couple highlight reel-worthy. She was joined by Gunderson with nine digs in a solid, all-around performance.

“We didn't give up on any ball,” said Miller. “It was fun. I’m so proud of them.”

The Lakers improve to 18-12 and have a stiff test Friday, Oct. 28 in Moorhead at 7 p.m. against the top-seeded Spuds (21-6) in the quarterfinals. The teams met in the Lakers’ fourth game of the season - a 3-0 sweep by Moorhead in DL.

“I think we’ll come out good,” said Doppler. “We’ll be better than the first time. We have a lot more potential than we did.”

Moorhead, along with No. 2 Willmar and No. 3 Sartell, all had first round byes.

Scores from the rest of the bracket:

No. 4 Monticello defeated No. 13 St. Cloud Apollo 3-0.

No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice blanked No. 12 Brainerd 3-0.

No. 6 St. Cloud Tech avoided the upset defeating No. 11 Big Lake 3-2 taking the fifth set 15-8.

No. 7 Bemidji defeated No. 10 Alexandria 3-1.

Monticello plays Sauk Rapids-Rice. The winner will face the Lakers/Spuds winner in the semifinals. Bemidji will play Willmar and Tech will face Sartell in the bottom half of the bracket.



Section 8AAA Volleyball

Detroit Lakes 3, Becker 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22)

Kills

Teeya Doppler 16

Haidyn Gunderson 11

Mikayla Markuson 8

Bre Price 7

Rachael Perkins 5

Abby Schramel 1

Josie Harrier 1

Assists

Abby Schramel 38

Rachael Perkins 4

Josie Harrier 1

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Block Aces

Bre Price 6

Rachael Perkins 3

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Teeya Doppler 1

Mikayla Markuson 1

Digs

Josie Harrier 19

Haidyn Gunderson 9

Naomi Larson 9

Abby Schramel 8

Macy Kirchner 5

Teeya Doppler 5

Mikayla Markuson 5

Bre Price 1

Rachael Perkins 1

Ace Serves

Teeya Doppler 5

Mikayla Markuson 3

Haidyn Gunderson 1